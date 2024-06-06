The fireworks are the finale, the July 4th concert (featuring NE-YO and Kesha) is the main event, but Wawa Hoagie Day -- chock full of free food and fun -- is right behind both as one of the signature events of the free 16-day Wawa Welcome America festival in Philadelphia.

What does the 2024 summer day dedicated to the Delaware Valley's favorite sandwich have in store? Here's your guide with what we know so far:

When is 2024 Wawa Hoagie Day in Philadelphia?

Come hungry on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at noon.

Where is 2024 Wawa Hoagie Day being held?

Folks will start lining up for free Shortis along Arch Street between 5th and 6th streets near Independence Mall before noon (they normally do).

NBC10 - Cydney Long Kids wave American flags while in line for free Wawa hoagies.

What can you expect at the free Wawa hoagie giveaway?

Lots of free sandwiches for sure as Wawa workers and volunteers will serve up about 25,000 Shorti hoagies, according to WWA organizers.

However, this event is also about giving back to those who serve and patriotism.

"Guests can enjoy entertainment, including a performance by Voices of Service, a singing quartet of military veterans, along with free admission to the National Constitution Center all day – which includes a special Wawa History exhibit showing their more than 100 years of Philadelphia roots," WWA organizers wrote.

In past year, around 150 volunteers spent all morning constructing tons of tastiness for the free lunch. Stay tuned for further details about this year's plan.