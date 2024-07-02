What to Know There is rain in the NBC10 First Alert Weather forecast for July 4th.

Will the stormy weather put a damper on fireworks displays, cookouts and parades?

Keep reading for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.

The sun has been shining heading into Independence Day, but unfortunately clear skies aren't expected to last through July 4th.

Whether you are planning to dance with Kesha and NE-YO at the Wawa Welcome America festival concert and fireworks along Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway, checking out a parade in your local town, cooling off at a pool party or in the ocean or just heading to a neighborhood barbeque, here's everything you need to know about the likelihood for rain on Thursday, July 4, 2024:

Pleasant, clear days ahead of July 4th

The pleasant weather we enjoyed throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Monday continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

But unfortunately, changes are expected that could impact Fourth of July celebrations.

Tracking rain on the Fourth of July

Later Wednesday, the high pressure that’s over our area will shift offshore, bringing more humid air and increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms -- especially come Thursday evening.

You’ll notice the difference during the day Thursday, as it will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures in the mid-90s.

NBC10 Highs should push into the 90s on July 4th.

There could be a few isolated showers Thursday morning, but a higher chance arrives Thursday evening with an approaching cold front.

NBC10 Some isolated showers could move through July 4th morning.

As of midday Tuesday, it doesn’t look like a washout for July 4th, but there is a possibility of scattered storms in the evening. Those storms could affect backyard barbeques, pool parties and fireworks displays.

NBC10 Storms and rain are expected Thursday evening.

It could be possible that some neighborhoods are getting rained on while people in other places view fireworks in a dry evening sky.

Keep ahead of Mother Nature on the holiday

