Free fun: What's happening today during Wawa Welcome America festival

Wawa Welcome America has got you covered the summer of 2024 with 16 full days of free family fun in Philadelphia from Juneteenth to July 4th.

Get ready for all the upcoming free events that include:

All these events culminate on July 4th with celebration of independence on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway featuring performances by music superstars NE-YO and Kesha before the city’s biggest and most spectacular fireworks show.

So, what's happening today? Here's your guide to the free Wawa Welcome America fun.

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

What: Join The African American Museum in Philadelphia for an unforgettable celebration of freedom and culture during their annual Juneteenth Block Party. All are welcome to unite to celebrate freedom through music as we honor this year’s theme, “Rhythms of Liberation: Celebrating Juneteenth Through Music,” during Black Music Month. There will be live musical entertainment -- including a performance by Kid 'n Play -- a vendor village, food trucks, interactive experiences, and activities for the whole family.

You can wrap up the event at night with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (tentative) and Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, participating in the “Shattering the Glass Ceiling: African American Women in Politics” conversation moderated by journalist Soledad O’Brien.

When: June 19 from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia at 7th and Arch streets

What: Enjoy free admission to experience the richness and vibrancy of African American heritage and culture that come alive in four magnificent exhibit galleries filled with exciting history and fascinating art.

When: June 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: African American Museum in Philadelphia 701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106