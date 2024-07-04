Watch the July 4th Philly Wawa Welcome America concert featuring Kesha and NE-YO (7 p.m. ET) and fireworks show (9:30 p.m. ET) in the video embedded above!

Popstar Kesha, R&B hitmaker NE-YO, Philly musician Adam Blackstone and special guests are set to rock the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philly during the July 4th Wawa Welcome America concert!

The main concert featuring NE-YO and Kesha -- with Philly's own Adam Blackstone opening for the second-straight year with some help from guests Ruben Studdard and Chill Moody this year -- is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The concert will be followed by Philadelphia’s largest annual fireworks display above the Philadelphia Museum of Art starting around 9:30 p.m.

Follow along with our live concert blog and refresh this page throughout the afternoon and night for live updates!

7 p.m. ET: Adam Blackstone, Chill Moody, Ruben Studdard take the stage!

Adam Blackstone, a legend in the music business who has served as musical director for artists including Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and Justin Timberlake, opens the 2024 Wawa Welcome America concert.

A New Jersey native -- he grew up in Willingboro -- who attended Philadelphia's University of the Arts, Blackstone began his music career as a session musician before he started touring the world. His website dubs him "The Man Behind the Music."

The multi-faceted bassist know something about playing in front of big crowds. He helped cultivate and curate the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, according to his official biography. He has also worked on the Super Bowl Halftime shows for Rihanna, Dr. Dre/Snoop Dogg and Timberlake.

Blackstone performed during last year's July 4th Philly concert as well as last year's Roots Picnic.

Blackstone was later joined by Philly hip hop artist Chill Moody.

After Chill, R&B singer and "American Idol" winner Ruben Studdard joined Adam on stage.

6 p.m. ET: "Rest now, party later"

With an hour left before the concert, NBC10's Tim Furlong caught up with a concertgoer who took the time to rest in the shade ahead of the big show.

"That hits...as my daughter says." @tfurlong spoke to a concertgoer who took a power nap before the #WawaWelcomeAmerica concert! Watch live coverage of the @July4thPhilly show featuring @NeYoCompound and @KeshaRose HERE: https://t.co/t40Jp2NMOK pic.twitter.com/o60QdiAeLF — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) July 4, 2024

5 p.m. ET: Crowd gathers at the main stage

Security is working to keep everyone safe for the concert featuring Ne-Yo and Kesha Thursday night. NBC10's Tim Furlong and Claudia Vargas report from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The crowd began to grow on the festival grounds and concertgoers began to gather near the main stage.

NBC10's Tim Furlong caught up with some of the concertgoers and briefly sang his favorite Kesha song.

4 p.m. ET: Gates open, DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime perform

The main entrance at Logan Circle at 20th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway opened at 4 p.m. Those with tickets entered at 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue as well as 22nd and Winter streets.

DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime performed on the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage.

Gates to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway are now open!! Come down early to check out some of our pre-show performances by @djdiamondkuts and @SNACKTIMEPHILLY on the @PALottery Groove Stage.



Learn more: https://t.co/elvdEDHpe0 pic.twitter.com/PThhWR7ALu — Wawa Welcome America (@July4thPhilly) July 4, 2024

Meanwhile, NBC10's Tim Furlong checked in with a security guard and invited NBC10's Johnny Archer and Tracy Davidson to mosh with him "90s-style" during the concert.

Where are the flannel shirts when you need them? @tfurlong had fun with security and invited @JohnnyNBC10 and @tracydavidson to mosh with him "grunge style" at the #WawaWelcomeAmerica concert. Get all the live @July4thPhilly updates HERE: https://t.co/FoX91zysMx pic.twitter.com/sP6jQOGCmO — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) July 4, 2024

If you’re still on your way to the concert, here’s a full list of what is and isn’t allowed inside festival grounds.