The Wawa Welcome America festival is in full fun force on Thursday, July 2! Here are links to the best of the day's events. Remember, if you're celebrating at home or in the backyard, we want to see your photos of what #July4thPhilly means to you -- just share them on Twitter or Instagram! And be sure to check out our cool Wawa Welcome America filter on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Museum of the Day

Take a free virtual tour of West Philadelphia's Penn Museum, which will make it seem like you're on an adventure with Indiana Jones, exploring art and artifacts from ancient Egypt, Greece and Italy, Mesopotamia, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

Find a full day's worth of events on the Penn Museum's facebook page.

PECO Go 4th & Learn: The Wawa Dairy, Story of Milk and Go Inside the Wawa Test Kitchen

Learn how a Philadelphia textile merchant transformed a door-to-door milk delivery service from a small dairy with Guernsey cows into today’s 900-store convenience retailer that produces more than 90 million fluid quarts of milk per day!

Take a virtual field trip to the Wawa Test Kitchen in Media where NBC10 Philly Live host Aunyea Lachelle will join Wawa’s Product Development Team in the kitchen to learn about nutrition and food safety tips during a live cooking demonstration!

LISTEN: Philadelphia Orchestra’s 'Let Freedom Ring!'

For a beautiful evening capper, the Philadelphia Orchestra welcomes the Fourth of July with a musical celebration featuring many of your favorite patriotic pieces, including a special rendition of Elton John's "Philadelphia Freedom," Sousa's “Liberty Bell” march and a special video tribute to the City of Philadelphia.

Don't Miss

Musical Storytelling with Music Play Patrol at 11 a.m.: If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands! Learn how to create rhythms using our body. By stomping feet, patting laps, and clapping hands, play along to create rhythms for a silly musical story of the day.

Love esports? Starting at 6 p.m., check out the second night of the U.S. Army Esports Tournament Powered by Nerd Street Gamers: Super Smash Brothers Online. Register for free by 5:45 p.m. on Lobby.gg. You must be 13 or older to compete.