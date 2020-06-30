One of the signature events of the Wawa Welcome America weeklong festival is going to be a little different this year -- but with a tasty twist for people in need and local heroes.

Wawa Hoagie Day on Wednesday will feature the usual mega-hoagie building that usually happens at Independence Mall, of course. In Philadelphia, that will happen at Wawa's store at 6th and Chestnut streets.

In addition, one store in each of the six of the states where Wawa has locations -- Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Maryland as well as Washington, D.C. -- will build their own signature mega-hoagie. Wawa plans to release a video of all the hoagie builds.

And every one of Wawa's hundreds of locations will pitch in to build 50 hoagies each that will head to local heroes, food banks and others in need.

"For the first time ever, all 900 Wawa stores in six states and Washington, D.C., will be making hoagie history by each building 50 hoagies at one time to donate to local food banks, first responders, veterans’ organizations, USO centers and health care workers for a combined total of 45,000 hoagies donated in one day," according to the Wawa Welcome America website.

You can get a preview of the Hoagie Day fun on Philly Live on NBC10 starting at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The "Hoagie Day Heroes" will be honored throughout the communities Wawa serves.

“Hoagie Day is an annual Wawa tradition that all of us look forward to with great anticipation, and while this year may be a little different, we can’t wait to celebrate and expand on this event in new and exciting ways,” said Wawa president and CEO Chris Gheysens said. “This year, we couldn’t be more excited to recognize our local heroes, help fight hunger, and celebrate our tradition of giving back and bringing customers together through digital formats."

Among the local groups receiving free hoagies on Wednesday are Philabundence, the Veteran’s Multi Service Center and Philadelphia Police Athletic League.

Wawa is also teaming up with the USO's Campaign to Connect to help send 2 million messages of support to U.S. troops. The company raised nearly $1 million for the USO last year.

The Wawa Foundation will match in-store donations up to $50,000 through July 19, with the money going to the USO.

About those hoagies ... so what does it take for 3,000 Wawa workers to build 45,000 Shorti hoagies weighing in at 13 tons around the country? Wawa breaks down the ingredients (in pounds):

Shorti Rolls - 5,096

Oven Roasted Turkey - 5,356

Italian Meats - 5,171

Provolone Cheese - 3,067

Iceberg Lettuce - 2,718

Tomatoes - 3,275

Onions - 900

Oil - 960

Oregano - 36

If you now have an appetite for a Wawa hoagie, order on the app, pick up at your local store and be sure to give back to the USO in the process.