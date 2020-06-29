Wawa Welcome America

Something to Celebrate, Together at Home - June 28 through July 4, 2020
Wawa Welcome America

Subscribe to the Free Wawa Welcome America Newsletter For the Best of the Fest!

Every day, we will bring you easy-to-use links to the very best of the day's events -- and everything worth re-watching

Bring this year's Wawa Welcome America Festival into your inbox with NBC10's free, easy-to-use Wawa Welcome America newsletter!

Every day we'll bring you a look at the festivities, including how to watch from your phone, tablet or computer. Plus, we'll send you links to the events you might want to watch from previous days.

It's easy to subscribe: Just go to the signup page and enter your email.

Sign up for our Wawa Welcome America newsletter to get the latest on all the events.

Plus, we'll push out cool contests and other subscriber benefits through the festival!

Thanks to our newsletter sponsor, Xfinity.

fireworks 2 hours ago

Where Can You Watch July 4th Fireworks, Parades Or Celebrations?

Wawa Welcome America 19 hours ago

WATCH: Wawa Welcome America ‘Hymns and Harmony' Gospel Concert

This article tagged under:

Wawa Welcome Americanewsletter
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us