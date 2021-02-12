Where to Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Jersey Shore

Dining

Beach Plum Farms, Cape May

Valentine’s Day Farm-to-Table Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 13: Dine by candlelight in the farm’s hoop house with a multi-course meal with the farm’s own fresh meats, poultry, herbs and vegetables. Click here for more information.

Deauville Inn, Strathmere

Valentine’s Specials: Enjoy a Valentine's Day Mimosa Brunch or a Valentine’s Weekend Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or a three-course, prix-fixe dinner including suggested wine pairings. Available Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14. Expanded outdoor seating available. Call for reservations at 609-263-2080 or click here for more information.

Setaara, Atlantic City

The Afghan-French fusion restaurant, which has an amazing outdoor courtyard like a Moroccan riad, is offering a special Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner. Click here for more information.

Tim McLoone’s Supper Club, Asbury Park

Enjoy a three-course, prix-fixe Valentine’s dinner featuring "Marry Me Chicken" along the famous Boardwalk in Asbury Park. Click here for more information.

Ebbit Room, Congress Hall, Cape May

Offering Valentine’s Day specials -- but book soon, because the hotel is likely to be sold out and hotel guests get first priority. Get details here.

Undici, Rumson

In addition to four-course romantic dinner at the restaurant or in their two outdoor igloos, Valentine’s dinner is available for pickup Feb. 12 through 14. Click here for more information.

Seaview, a Dolce Hotel

The historic Seaview is offering a five-course, prix-fixe dinner in its main dining room on Feb. 13. Also, the hotel is offering a Valentine’s Day hotel package, including Saturday overnight stay in a freshly renovated king-size room, dinner for two from the Valentine’s menu, prosecco and chocolates as you arrive, breakfast for two, and complimentary valet parking with a 1 p.m. late check out. Click here for more information.

The Hotel Tides Restaurant, Asbury Park

Offering a four-course, prix-fixe dinner. Click here for more information.

Events & Shopping

Vinter Wonderland, Renault Winery, Egg Harbor City

Enjoy an open-air village experience at a newly built ice rink, featuring outdoor fire pits with dining, a s’mores dessert board, heaters and live music. A romantic hotel package Sunday through Thursday includes a room with a vineyard view and a nightly $25 credit towards a wine flight for two.

Surflight Theater, Beach Haven, Long Beach Island

Hosting "Sippy Saturday Comedy Night" on Saturday, Feb. 13 and "Live Laugh Love: A Valentine’s Cabaret" on Sunday, Feb. 14. The theater has reduced capacity, maintains social distancing and adheres to all CDC and New Jersey guidelines. Tickets are limited and may be purchased by calling 609-492-9477 or online. Click here for more information.

Cape May Zoo

The zoo is offering a special Valentine’s Day "Adopt An Animal" package, including Beanie, the zoo's cheetah. The zoo will be open daily throughout the winter, including Valentine’s Day and Presidents' Weekend, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free. Click here for more information.

Sea Isle City

While many Shore towns are quiet over the winter, Sea Isle City’s businesses have come together to offer special discounts and shopping hours over Valentine’s Day and Presidents' Day Weekend. A sample of special offers includes 50% off toys and gifts at Beachy Keen, up to 30% off at Cece Boutique, 50% off winter clothing and accessories at Coastal Pals Boutique, up to 70% off at Groovy Girlz and 50% off all winter clothing at Heritage Surf and Sport. For a complete list, click here.