Popular NYC-based cookie chain opening first Philadelphia location

Got a sweet tooth? You might want to check out this new cookie shop opening in the City of Brotherly Love next month.

Chip City Cookies, a gourmet cookie chain based in New York City, will open its first Philadelphia location on Friday, August 2.

The cookie chain's menu rotates over forty unique flavors yearly, such as peanut butter and jelly, the everything cookie, oatmeal apple pie, blueberry cheesecake, s’mores, lemon berry, and the cannoli cookie. However, the menu changes each week to offer classic flavors, seasonal varieties, and dairy-free options.

This year, Chip City rolled out imaginative desserts such as the chocolate cupcake cookie, frootie crunch, thin chips, and chip cookies, which are buttery, flaky croissants stuffed with cookie dough and baked to perfection.

Most recently, the cookie chain collaborated with Kellanova, formerly Kellogg, to create blueberry eggo waffle cookies.

Any upcoming flavors and launches can be found on the Chip City Cookies Instagram account.

Since its start in 2017 as a hobby between two childhood friends —Peter Phillips and Teddy Gailas— Chip City Cookies has grown to have over 40 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois, and now Pennsylvania.

The store will be located at 204 S. 17th Street, and the first 100 customers will get a free cookie, so plan accordingly to get yours!

For more information, visit chipcitycookies.com.