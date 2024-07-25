Tickets to see ‘Hamilton' at Philadelphia's Academy of Music on sale now

The revolution is returning to Philadelphia this fall.

You don't want to miss your chance to see the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" at the Academy of Music from Oct.29 through Nov. 23.

Tickets are available for purchase now at www.ensembleartsphilly.org, or in person at the Academy of Music Box Office located at 240 S. Broad St.

Prices will range from $23.00 to $213.00 with a select number of premium seats available from $203.00 for all performances.

Organizers say there will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the show dates.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Philadelphia engagement should be made through www.ensembleartsphilly.org.” Producer Jeffery Seller said in a news release.