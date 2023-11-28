‘Tis the season to check out some of the biggest concerts in Philly this winter

Winter officially starts on Dec. 21, but winter concert season is here in Philadelphia and now is the time to purchase your tickets to rock out with your favorite artist.

Here's a list of all the concerts you need to know about from December 2023 to February 2024, with information about tour dates, venues and where you can purchase your tickets.

Lil Tjay

Pop-out to the Met this winter, up-and-coming rapper Lil Tjay will be making a stop for his 'Beat The Odds Tour' to support his latest album "222".

📅 - Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

📍 - The Met Philadelphia

🎟️ - Tickets are available here.

Patti LaBelle

You're going to be feeling good from your head to your shoes because R&B legend Patti LaBelle is set to perform in Philadelphia for the first time in years. The singer recently performed in Atlantic City, New Jersey back in the spring.

📅 - Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

📍- The Met Philadelphia

🎟️ - Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Travis Scott

Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott will be making a stop in Philadelphia for his 'UTOPIA Tour'. The tour is inspired by Scott's record-breaking album UPTOPIA.

📅 - Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

📍 - Wells Fargo Center

🎟️ - Tickets are available here.

Mariah Carey

The "Queen of Christmas" aka Mariah Carey is coming to Philadelphia to of course sing her hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and many others for her 'Merry Christmas One and All Tour'.

📅 - Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

📍- Wells Fargo Center

🎟️- Tickets are available here.

Gov’t Mule

Rock jam band Gov’t Mule is on the road for their 'Peace...Like A River World Tour' and they will be making a stop in Philadelphia.

📅 - Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.

📍 - The Met Philadelphia

🎟️ - Tickets are available here.

Andrea Bocelli - Dec. 17, Wells Fargo Center

Want to listen to classical music? Legendary award-winning Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will soon be gracing the stage at the Wells Fargo Center.

📅 - Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

📍- Wells Fargo Center

🎟️- Tickets are available here.

Madonna

Come join the party, pop legend Madonna is bringing her 'Celebration Tour' to Philadelphia. The singer had rescheduled after she was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection in June. The show was previously scheduled for Dec. 20 but has now changed to Jan. 25.

📅 - Jan. 25 at 8:30 p.m.

📍- Wells Fargo Center

🎟️ - The Wells Fargo Center states all purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Limited tickets are available on the website.

Playboi Carti

Rapper Playboi Carti is coming to Philadelphia for his 'Antagonist Tour'. The show was originally scheduled for Oct. 9th but pushed back to Feb. 6.

📅 - Feb 6. at 7:30 p.m.

📍 - The Wells Fargo Center

🎟️ - The Wells Fargo Center said if you had previously purchased tickets you can hold on to them because they will be valid for the new date. To purchase tickets click here.

Oliver Tree

American singer-songwriter, producer, rapper and comedian Oliver Tree is set to bring his 'Alone In A Crowd' tour.

📅- Jan. 20 at 8 p.m.

📍- The Met Philadelphia

🎟️ - Tickets are available here.

Boyz II Men

Grammy award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men is set to perform at the Met for Valentine's Day weekend. After decades in the industry the "End of the Road" singers will for sure put on a show that will transport you back to the 90s.

📅- Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

📍- The Met Philadelphia

🎟️ - Tickets are available here.

Of course, there are dozens of other shows at smaller venues around the region. Be sure to keep an eye out for your favorite band possibly making a stop.