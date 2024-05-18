What to know before you go to the 2024 Roots Picnic: Lineup, tickets and road closures

The Roots Picnic is back and a hip hop legend and a Philly soul music icon will headline this year’s festival!

The legendary Roots crew will be joined by Lil Wayne, Jill Scott and more on June 1 and June 2 at Fairmount Park’s Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

From how to buy tickets to what roads will be closed - check out NBC10’s full guide to this year’s show:

Where is the Roots Picnic being held?

The Roots Picnic will return to the Mann in Fairmount Park.

The Mann is located at 5201 Parkside Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

When will the Roots Picnic take place?

The two-day festival will take place June 1, 2024, and June 2, 2024.

Who are the headliners for the 2024 Roots Picnic?

This year’s headliners are multi-Grammy award-winning hip hop star Lil Wayne and soul singer Jill Scott.

The Roots will join Lil Wayne in a set that will highlight the musical legacy of the rap star’s hometown of New Orleans. The performance will also feature special guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty.

Philly native and Grammy Award-winning soul singer Jill Scott will also be a headliner. Her performance will come off the heels of her 20th-anniversary tour commemorating her 2000 debut album “Who Is Jill Scott?”

Who else will perform at the Roots Picnic?

The show will also feature hip hop icons André 3000, Nas, Method Man, and Redman, legendary R&B producer and singer Babyface, singer and actress Fantasia Barrino, and hip hop star Gunna.

See the full lineup below.

It’s happening!



Roots Picnic returns to @MannCenter June 1st - June 2nd, 2024! See you in Philly! pic.twitter.com/XsUiTGxz7O — Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) February 19, 2024

Which podcasts will be featured?

The Roots Picnic will also feature the Parkside Stage (formerly known as the Podcast Stage) which will host several live podcasts and immersive experiences. The stage will feature the following live podcasts:

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

R&B Only & U+ME+RNB

Tonight’s Conversation

Juan Epstein Podcast

World Series of Spades

They Have the Range

When and where can I buy tickets?

General admission and VIP tickets are available here.

What roads will be closed?

To accommodate venue construction and the two-day festival, city officials said gradual lane restrictions and road closures around the West Fairmount Park area and Overbrook neighborhood will begin on Monday, May 20.

The following street will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 20 until approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 6:

States Drive, between Belmont Ave. and Avenue of the Republic

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 until approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, June 7:

South Concourse Drive, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St.

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 until approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, June 7:

Avenue of the Republic, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St.

The following streets will be closed starting at noon on Friday, May 31 until approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, June 7:

North Georges Hill Drive, between Belmont Ave. to 52nd St.