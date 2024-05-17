Sip and savor at Chaddford's pop-up Wine Garden in Philadelphia this summer

Looking for a place to unwind with your friends after work?

Every third Thursday now through August 15, Center City District is hosting the Wine Garden at John F. Collins Park in collaboration with Chaddsford Winery.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., event organizers say guests can enjoy wine cocktails, wines by the glass and to-go bottles.

Event organizers add John “Sax” Williams will perform live from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., adding even more ambience to the already peaceful park.

Small smacks will be sold during each event, but guests are encouraged to sample flavors of the neighborhood by bringing in takeout from nearby restaurants.

To learn more about this event visit centercityphila.org.