Philadelphia

Sip and savor at Chaddford's pop-up Wine Garden in Philadelphia this summer

By Cherise Lynch

friends toasting at party
Getty Images

Looking for a place to unwind with your friends after work?

Every third Thursday now through August 15, Center City District is hosting the Wine Garden at John F. Collins Park in collaboration with Chaddsford Winery.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., event organizers say guests can enjoy wine cocktails, wines by the glass and to-go bottles.

Philadelphia Apr 24

Sip, sip hooray! Center City District SIPS returns for 20th anniversary

Philadelphia 23 hours ago

Philadelphia Renaissance Faire returns with twice as many vendors and high-flying talent

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Event organizers add John “Sax” Williams will perform live from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., adding even more ambience to the already peaceful park.

Small smacks will be sold during each event, but guests are encouraged to sample flavors of the neighborhood by bringing in takeout from nearby restaurants.

To learn more about this event visit centercityphila.org.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us