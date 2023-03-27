Pop Legend Madonna Bringing ‘Celebration Tour' to Philly. Here's How to Get Tickets

A pop icon is coming back to Philly, so let's "celebrate."

Songstress Madonna added eight new shows to her upcoming "The Celebration Tour," including a stop in Philadelphia this holiday season.

The "Like a Prayer" singer will be hitting the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 as part of the final leg of her tour.

Madonna will open the tour -- which promises her performing "some of her greatest hits from her unparalleled music catalogue," according to Live Nation -- in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 15, stopping in cities across North America. She will then "Vogue" her way across Europe for the second leg before returning to stateside for the final shows.

When Do Madonna Tickets Go on Sale?

Like most concerts these days, tickets to see Madonna in Philadelphia will go on sale in waves.

Madonna Fan Club members get first crack at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28. Citi cardmembers get their chance at noon on March 28. (Fans will need passwords to get into theses presales.)

Live Nation and venue presales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, according to the Wells Fargo Center.

The general public finally gets its shot at seeing Madonna when tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, March 31.