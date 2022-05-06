Roller skating and relaxing are back at Penn’s Landing as Philadelphians can get an early start on summer (once the weather clears).

The Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest rink and Spruce Street Harbor Park were set to open Friday night. However, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation announced that the openings would be delayed until at least Saturday due to nasty weather.

Once the skies clear, here is some of the fun that awaits visitors this summer:

Besides skating, people of all ages can enjoy the Ferris Wheel, moon bounce, mini golf and boardwalk-style games on “The Midway” and arcade games at Summerfest.

Come hungry! Funnel cake, lemonade, Chickie’s & Pete’s famous fries and more foods are on the menu.

At Spruce Street Harbor Park you can relax in a hammock, check out the floating gardens, wander among trees adorned in technicolored lights, drink some locally-brewed beer and taste food from Philadelphia restaurants.

Admission to Summerfest and the neighboring Spruce Street Harbor Park are free, but food and many attractions cost money.

Want to get between the attractions? The Delaware River Trail is now open.

Hosting a party? You can reserve event space by emailing riverrink@drwc.org.

Summerlike fun that we are missing out on? Please send us the information about the places and events where people can enjoy safe fun this summer.