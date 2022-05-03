This Jersey Shore Beach Is Among Top 25 in U.S., Travel + Leisure Says

One of the best beaches in America for the summer of 2022 is at the Jersey Shore.

Asbury Park, New Jersey, landed on Travel + Leisure magazine's "25 Best Beaches in the U.S." for this upcoming summer.

"Fortunately, for those in the U.S., you don't have to travel far to find an idyllic beach, no matter your preferences," T+L said. "From New York to California, these are the 25 best beaches in the U.S. — notable for their attractions, location, or unique amenities."

T+L said last month that the milelong coastline in Asbury Park "is a lively, clean, white-sand beach."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Sunbathing, swimming, surfing, fishing, and people-watching are favorite activities here," T+L said.

Of course, the town made famous by the title of Bruce Springsteen's debut album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." offers more than just the sand.

"It's backed by a historic beachfront boardwalk bustling with restaurants, bars, fast food, and interesting shops, in addition to a splash park and miniature golf," T+L said. "The Silverball Museum boasts more than 600 working pinball machines dating back to the 1930s. And just across the street is the fabled bar, The Stone Pony, made famous by locals Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi."

The publication didn't reveal how it came to the Top 25 list. Other East Coast beaches within driving distance of the Garden State that made T+L's list include Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York; Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York; Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut; and Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts.