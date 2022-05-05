The self-proclaimed largest restaurant in Philadelphia opened this week along the Delaware River in Penn's Landing.

FCM Hospitality cut the ribbon Tuesday on Liberty Point at 211 S. Columbus Blvd., adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum.

The sprawling 28,000 square foot restaurant can host around 1,400 people at once over its three levels. FCM claims that head count exceeds that of another one of its eateries, Craft Hall.

The size is one thing, the location is another. Liberty Point claims to offer "unobstructed, panoramic waterfront views."

"We are excited to bring this new dining concept to the Waterfront to join the already vibrant destination for recreational, cultural, and commercial activities for the residents and visitors of Philadelphia," FCM Hospitality owner Avram Hornik said in a news release.

The restaurant is expected to create 200 or more new jobs, FCM said. Executive Chef Qadir Jordan, a West Philadelphia native, is leading the kitchen.

"For food, foodies will find a casual menu with features like a raw bar, sandwiches, salads and seasonal bites," the restaurant said in its news release.

The eatery features 25,000 square feet of outdoor seating, another 3,000 square feet inside, five bars and a permanent stage where live music and DJs will perform.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from noon to 2 a.m., with food service ending at 10 p.m. It is both family and dog friendly. Some parts of the restaurant are by reservation only through Resy.com, while others are first-come, first-served.

Liberty Point's opening was five years in the making.

"For 5 years I've been working with the management of the Independence Seaport Museum to develop a concept that would utilize the amazing river views from their large outdoor decks," Hornik said. "The restaurant was scheduled to open in spring of 2021 but was delayed due to covid. We are thrilled to take things to the next level for outdoor, riverfront dining in Philadelphia."