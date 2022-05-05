Coastal Storm to Blow in Miserable Weather Friday, Saturday

A coastal storm is expected to bring wet and windy weather to the area starting Friday morning and continuing throughout the entire day and night.

And it's only going to get worse on Saturday.

NBC10 has declared a First Alert for Friday through Sunday for this disruptive, slow-moving coastal storm.

"This isn’t the type of First Alert when we’re concerned about major damage or posing life-threatening conditions," said NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna. "But it will bring major impacts to anyone needing to be outside, especially with Mother’s Day weekend."

The storm, coming from the west, will intensify as it redevelops off the coast Saturday morning. Rounds of rain will continue through Saturday afternoon and evening.

And the comfortable 70s of Thursday are giving way to 60s Friday and low 50s by Saturday, with windchills even lower. "It’s going to feel miserable for May," Sosna said.

It will be windy Saturday and early Sunday, too, with gusts of up to 40 or 50 miles per hour.

There could be coastal flooding at the Jersey Shore, starting with the Saturday night/Sunday morning high tide cycle. Widespread minor flooding is expected, with some locations including Barnegat Bay and Sea Isle City expecting moderate flooding between 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.