Spotlight! Arsenic and Old Lace

Mortimer Brewster is engaged to the lovely Elaine Harper, but he’s worried that she won’t understand his unusual family. Abby and Martha Brewster are known throughout Brooklyn for their many acts of kindness and charity. But Mortimer has just learned that his charming spinster aunts have taken to relieving the loneliness of old men by inviting them in for a nice glass of home-made elderberry wine laced with arsenic, strychnine, and "just a pinch" of cyanide!

825 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

When: March 11 - April 27, 2014

Contact: 215-574-3550