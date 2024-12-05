It's the most wonderful time of the year, but for skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers it's the most anticipated part of the year.

Ski resorts across Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains are gearing up for a new season of winter adventure. Resorts in the Poconos are perfect for a winter getaway with family or just to it the slopes with friends without having to travel far.

All of the winter adventure is weather dependent, the colder the better. Slopes have been making snow when they can to get open ahead of holiday breaks when ski season ramps up.

Some mountains have been able to squeeze in skiers and snowboarders on the first week of December.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's a guide to when you can hit the eastern Pennsylvania slopes this season:

Where: 101 Doe Mountain Ln, Macungie, PA 18062

Estimated 2024 opening date: Saturday, Dec. 7 for season passholders and hotel guests. "Check back later in the week for an announcement on when we will open for day ticket purchasers," the resort says on its website.

Lift tickets: Prices range depending on the day of the week and time and can be purchased online. Children under 5 and seniors (70+) ride the lift for free.

Where: 192 Karl Hope Blvd., Lackawaxen, PA 18435

Estimated 2024 opening date: Saturday, Dec. 21, as snowmaking is underway.

Lift tickets: Prices range from $35 for weekday access to $78 for full day weekend and holiday access. Kids 5 and under ride for free. Passes can be purchased online

Where: 1660 Blue Mountain Dr, Palmerton, PA 18071

Estimated 2024 opening date: Friday, Dec. 6

Lift tickets: Lift passes can be purchased online. Pricing varies dependent on date and time and range from $41 to $99.

Where: 301 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372

Estimated 2024 opening date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Lift tickets: Lift passes can be purchased online. Lift tickets start at $69. Kids 5 and under ride for free.

Where: 344 Elk Mountain Rd, Union Dale, PA 18470

Estimated 2024 opening date: Friday, Dec. 13

Lift tickets: Passes can be purchased online and prices vary. Children 5 and under ski for free with a paying adult. And discounts are available for military members, seniors and college students.

Where: 357 Big Boulder Dr, Lake Harmony, PA 18624

Estimated 2024 opening date: Jack Frost opened Wednesday, Dec. 4, Big Boulder is expected to open later.

Lift tickets: Passes can be purchased online or at the resort, prices are cheaper if you buy online and start at $69. Kids 4 and under ski for free with a paying adult.

Where: 1000 Montage Mountain Rd Scranton PA 18507

Estimated 2024 opening date: Friday, Dec. 6

Lift tickets: Prices start as low as $59 for adults and $39 for kids. Discounts are available for college students and active military members. Kids 5 and under ski for free. Tickets can be purchased online.

Where: 401 Hollow Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Estimated 2024 opening date: Friday, Dec. 6

Lift tickets: Prices start as low as $52 for adults and cheaper for kids, students, active military and seniors 65 to 69. Children 46 inches tall or shorter and anyone 70 or older ride for free. Shawnee also has a 3rd & 4th grade snow pass that offers up to three free visits. Tickets can be purchased online.

Where: 757 Spring Mt Rd, Schwenksville, PA 19473

Estimated 2024 opening date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Lift tickets: Passes can be purchased online or at the resort and start as low as $45 for full access. Skiers and boarders 70 and older and 5 and younger ride for free. You can also sign 4th graders up for a $40 pass for the full season.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.