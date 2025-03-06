A Pennsylvania woman died after being struck by a falling tree during Wednesday afternoon's windy weather as she walked along a Lehigh Valley path.

Robbin Mary Danko died at St. Luke's University Hospital around 2:40 p.m. on March 5, 2025, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio's office said.

A falling tree struck the 61-year-old as she walked along the Saucon Rail Trail off the 1700 block of Valerie Lane in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, the coroner's office said.

The Springfield Township woman's cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.

Stormy weather packing downpours and damaging winds hit the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia region Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Lower Saucon Township Police joined the coroner's office in investigating Danko's death.