A woman died from her injuries after she jumped to escape a house fire in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a home on the 1400 block of W. Congress Street around 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The firefighters spotted three people jumping from the second floor of the home to escape.

Responding police officers performed CPR on one of the victims. She was then taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center where she died from her injuries. Officials have not yet revealed her identity.

Three other people were able to escape from the home on their own. A child who escaped was also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters, meanwhile, were able to place the flames under control within 15 minutes.

“We are heartbroken that the fire this morning has ended in tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” Chester Mayor Stefan Roots wrote in a statement. “I am proud of the quick response of our Chester Fire and Police Departments, and grateful for the incredible response of neighboring fire departments. I am also grateful to the Chester Chaplains Corps for being present to care for those affected by this incident.”

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.