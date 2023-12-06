Fishtown Freeze returns this weekend with live sculpture carving, pop-up markets and more

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Get into the holly jolly spirit at the annual Fishtown Freeze.

The festival will run from Saturday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 10. throughout Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood at various locations.

This year, event organizers said visitors are in for a weekend-long family-friend extravaganza that includes interactive live ice sculpture carvings by internationally renowned ice sculpture artists Ice Sculpture Philly, outdoor pop-up markets, holiday shopping deals at area boutiques, photos with Santa and more.

There is no admission fee for the Fishtown Freeze and most individual events are free, according to organizers.

Fishtown Freeze

The main events take place on Saturday, however, if it rains events such as ice sculptures, live carves and outdoor markets will be moved to Sunday.

Here is a list of scheduled events:

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Dog Tintype Portraits at Vanity Tintype pre-booking encouraged. Scheduling, vanity Tintype. Located at 2316 Coral St.



11:00 am to 5:00 p.m. - Vintage and Craft Vendors with warm beverages at the outdoor bar at Johnny Brenda’s. Located at Frankford and Girard Avenues.



At noon – 20+ Custom Ice Sculptures carved by Ice Sculpture Philly at businesses around the neighborhood



From noon to 4 p.m.– Free Photos with Santa at Frankford Hall. Located at 1210 Frankford Ave.



1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. – Live Ice Sculpture Carve at Lutheran Settlement House. Located at 1340 Frankford Ave.



2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - The International Bar Outdoor Holiday Makers Market with warm butter-washed rum in hot cider, holiday ham and raclette cheese. Located in the Front and Cecil B Moore Plaza



2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. - Live Ice Sculpture Carve at Garage. Located at Frankford & Girard Avenues



3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Mural City Garden Pop-Up Market with Myrtle & Magnolia wreath-making and winter floral sale, festive beverages from Mural City Cellars, arts and crafts for kids. Located at 2211 Frankford Avenue.



3:30 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. - Pizza with Santa at Vince’s Pizzeria, two seatings. Located at 965 Frankford Ave.



4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – Live Ice Sculpture Carve at Mural City Garden, located at 2211 Frankford Avenue.

Additionally, if you are 21 and over make sure you check out the Cocktail Crawl featuring festive holiday beverages at more than a dozen Fishtown area bars and restaurants.

Shopping Spree

Shop for all your holiday gifts Saturday from noon through 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

More than 20 local independent shops and boutiques will be offering customers discounts the more they shop, starting with 5% off their first store during the event and increasing discounts up to 20% for all additional participating stores.

Also, shoppers can enjoy food and drink specials and grab a complimentary glass of bubbles at Fishtown Social if they've made four purchases.

Family-Friendly Holiday Events

The festivities continue on Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

Here is a list of scheduled events:

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. – Dog Tintype Portraits at Vanity Tintype. Located at 316 Coral St.

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Adoption Event at Fishtown Animal Hospital. Located 233 E Girard Avenue.

Noon to 4:00 p.m. – Free Photos with Santa at Frankford Hall. Located at 1210 Frankford Avenue.

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Caroling in Kondrad Square with St Laurentius School Choir and hot chocolate, hosted by Fishtown Neighbors Association & Friends of Konrad Square. Located at Konrad Square.

For more information about this event visit www.fishtowndistrict.com.