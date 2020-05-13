Philly Live Weekends: Yoga, Rabbits and a Live Concert

Philly LIVE Weekends, in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA kicked off Friday, March 27 in an effort to bring Philly into the homes of people who are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In week seven of the scheduled facebook live streams, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at The Fillmore Philadelphia, met exotic animals, took a virtual yoga class. If you missed it, take a look.

Tour of The Fillmore Philadelphia & a Performance from Low Cut Connie

On Friday, May 8, at 3 p.m., viewers went on a behind-the-scenes tour of Fishtown venue The Fillmore Philadelphia and enjoyed an exclusive performance Philly artist Low Cut Connie.

Live Rabbits with The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

On Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m., viewers met Oatmeal and the other rabbits that call The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University home.

🔴 Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: The Academy of Natural Sciences shows off their resident rabbits! | Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Saturday, May 9, 2020 🔴 ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: The Academy of Natural Sciences shows off their resident rabbits! | Go to phlcovid19fund.org to support the most vulnerable in Philadelphia. Together, let’s help those in our community who need it most.

Exotic Animals with South Philly’s ILLExotics

On Saturday, May 9, at 3 p.m., viewers learned more about tropical animals and plants courtesy of South Philly’s ILLExotics shop.

🔴 Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Explore ILLExotics and their reptile friends! | Go to phlcovid19fund.org to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, May 10, 2020 🔴 ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Explore ILLExotics and their reptile friends! | Go to phlcovid19fund.org to support the most vulnerable in Philadelphia. Together, let’s help those in our community who need it most.

Mother’s Day Cooking with Conquering Cuisine

On Saturday, May 9, at 5 p.m., viewers joined Denis Chiappa, owner of Bucks County’s Conquering Cuisine, for a demonstration on how to make recipes for the perfect Mother’s Day menu.

Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Join Conquering Cuisine in Visit Bucks County as they make the perfect Mother's... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, May 10, 2020 🔴 ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Join Conquering Cuisine in Visit Bucks County as they make the perfect Mother's Day meal! | Go to phlcovid19fund.org to support the most vulnerable in Philadelphia. Together, let’s help those in our community who need it most.

Virtual Yoga in Fairmount Park with Fairmount Park Conservancy

On Sunday, May 10, at 3 p.m., viewers joined the Fairmount Park Conservancy to enjoy some virtual yoga in Fairmount Park.

🔴 ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: It’s time for a #MindPHL yoga session with Fairmount Park Conservancy!... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Monday, May 11, 2020 🔴 ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: It’s time for a #MindPHL yoga session with Fairmount Park Conservancy! | Go to phlcovid19fund.org to support the most vulnerable in Philadelphia. Together, let’s help those in our community who need it most.

Cocktail Demo with Two Robbers

On Sunday, May 10, at 5 p.m., Vikram and Vivek Nayar, founders of Philadelphia’s Two Robbers craft hard seltzer, walked viewers through a cocktail demo.

🔴ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Pour up the perfect Mother’s Day drink with Two Robbers Hard Seltzer! |... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, May 10, 2020 🔴ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Pour up the perfect Mother’s Day drink with Two Robbers Hard Seltzer! | Go to phlcovid19fund.org to support the most vulnerable in Philadelphia. Together, let’s help those in our community who need it most.

Philly LIVE Weekends also encourages viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.