Philly Live Weekends: Yoga, Rabbits and a Live Concert

Philly LIVE Weekends, in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA kicked off Friday, March 27 in an effort to bring Philly into the homes of people who are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In week seven of the scheduled facebook live streams, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at The Fillmore Philadelphia, met exotic animals, took a virtual yoga class. If you missed it, take a look.
Tour of The Fillmore Philadelphia & a Performance from Low Cut Connie
On Friday, May 8, at 3 p.m., viewers went on a behind-the-scenes tour of Fishtown venue The Fillmore Philadelphia and enjoyed an exclusive performance Philly artist Low Cut Connie.
Live Rabbits with The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
On Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m., viewers met Oatmeal and the other rabbits that call The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University home.
Exotic Animals with South Philly’s ILLExotics
On Saturday, May 9, at 3 p.m., viewers learned more about tropical animals and plants courtesy of South Philly’s ILLExotics shop.
Mother’s Day Cooking with Conquering Cuisine
On Saturday, May 9, at 5 p.m., viewers joined Denis Chiappa, owner of Bucks County’s Conquering Cuisine, for a demonstration on how to make recipes for the perfect Mother’s Day menu.
Virtual Yoga in Fairmount Park with Fairmount Park Conservancy
On Sunday, May 10, at 3 p.m., viewers joined the Fairmount Park Conservancy to enjoy some virtual yoga in Fairmount Park.
Cocktail Demo with Two Robbers
On Sunday, May 10, at 5 p.m., Vikram and Vivek Nayar, founders of Philadelphia’s Two Robbers craft hard seltzer, walked viewers through a cocktail demo.
Philly LIVE Weekends also encourages viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.