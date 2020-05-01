Philly Live Weekends: Feeding the Hippos, Touring a Tavern and Baking Bread

Philly LIVE Weekends, in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA kicked off Friday, March 27 in an effort to bring Philly into the homes of people who are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In week five of the scheduled facebook live streams, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at feeding the hippos at the Adventure Aquarium, went for a virtual tour of Philly's oldest continuously open tavern, and got a lesson in baking bread at home. If you missed it, take a look.
Tour of McGillin’s Olde Ale House
On Friday, April 24 at 3 p.m., viewers took a tour of McGillin’s Olde Ale House — Philadelphia’s oldest continuously operating tavern — with owner Christopher Mullins Jr.
Cooking a family meal with Ken Sze from Tuna Bar
On Friday, April 24 at 5 p.m., Ken Sze from Tuna Bar, a Japanese raw bar in Old City, taught viewers how to make a family meal.
Feeding Hippos at the Adventure Aquarium
On Saturday, April 25, at 3 p.m., the Adventure Aquarium introduced viewers to the attraction’s star hippos, Button and Genny.
Bread-Baking Demo with Liz Hawkins from Mama Hawk’s Kitchen
On Saturday, April 25, at 5 p.m., Liz Hawkins from New Hope’s Mama Hawk’s Kitchen taught folks how to bake bread at home.
Weaving with Rachel Snack from Weaver House
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 3 p.m., viewers met Rachel Snack and learn more about Weaver House, a yarn shop, textile studio and weaving school located in South Philadelphia.
Cello Performance by Aijee Evans
On Sunday, April 26, at 5 p.m., viewers tuned in for a cello performance by Philly’s own Aijee Evans.
Philly LIVE Weekends also encourages viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.