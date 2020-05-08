Philly Live Weekends: Margaritas, the Perfect Steak and Firenado

Philly LIVE Weekends, in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA kicked off Friday, March 27 in an effort to bring Philly into the homes of people who are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In week six of the scheduled facebook live streams, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at a tour of the Museum of the American Revolution, making margaritas at home, and got to see a science experiment. If you missed it, take a look.

Tour of the Museum of the American Revolution

On Friday, May 1, at 3 p.m., viewers went on a behind-the-scenes tour of Old City’s Museum of the American Revolution with R. Scott Stephenson, president and CEO of the attraction.

🔴ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Take a tour of the Museum of the American Revolution! | Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Margarita Making with Rosy’s Taco Bar

On Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m., viewers learned how to make a margarita from scratch with the team from South Philly’s Rosy’s Taco Bar.

🔴ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: CHEERS! Mix the perfect margarita with Rosy's Taco Bar! | Go to... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Friday, May 1, 2020



Weather Demonstration with Franklin Institute's David Wrigley

On Saturday, May 2, at 3 p.m., The Franklin Institute and Traveling Science Show presenter David Wrigley taught viewers about how clouds are formed and what makes a firenado.

ICYMI: Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly: Experience live science experiments including cloud making and a FIRENADO... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Sunday, May 3, 2020

Indoor Gardening with PHS Meadowbrook Farm

On Saturday, May 2, at 5 p.m., John Rapini from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Meadowbrook Farm walked viewers through tips on indoor gardening.

Live In-Home Performance from Zeek Burse

On Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m., viewers enjoyed a live in-home concert from performer Zeek Burse.

🔴 Philly Live Weekends with NBC10 Philadelphia: A special performance by Philly based, Rock & Soul phenom that is... Posted by Visit Philly on Sunday, May 3, 2020

Cooking the Perfect Steak With Barclay Prime Chef

On Sunday, May 3, at 5 p.m., chef Mark Twersky, who oversees several Starr Restaurants, including Barclay Prime, gave viewers a cooking demo on perfecting your steaks.

Grilling at home? Perfect your 🥩🥩steak with Chef Mark Twersky of Barclay Prime on Sunday at 5PM on Philly Live Weekends with Visit Philly Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Saturday, May 2, 2020

phlcovid19fund.org to support the most vulnerable in Philadelphia. Together, let’s help those in our community who need it most.

Philly LIVE Weekends also encourages viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.