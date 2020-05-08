Philly Live Weekends: Margaritas, the Perfect Steak and Firenado

Philly LIVE Weekends, in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA kicked off Friday, March 27 in an effort to bring Philly into the homes of people who are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In week six of the scheduled facebook live streams, Philly LIVE Weekends viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at a tour of the Museum of the American Revolution, making margaritas at home, and got to see a science experiment. If you missed it, take a look.
Tour of the Museum of the American Revolution
On Friday, May 1, at 3 p.m., viewers went on a behind-the-scenes tour of Old City’s Museum of the American Revolution with R. Scott Stephenson, president and CEO of the attraction.
Margarita Making with Rosy’s Taco Bar
On Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m., viewers learned how to make a margarita from scratch with the team from South Philly’s Rosy’s Taco Bar.
Weather Demonstration with Franklin Institute's David Wrigley
On Saturday, May 2, at 3 p.m., The Franklin Institute and Traveling Science Show presenter David Wrigley taught viewers about how clouds are formed and what makes a firenado.
Indoor Gardening with PHS Meadowbrook Farm
On Saturday, May 2, at 5 p.m., John Rapini from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Meadowbrook Farm walked viewers through tips on indoor gardening.
Live In-Home Performance from Zeek Burse
On Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m., viewers enjoyed a live in-home concert from performer Zeek Burse.
Cooking the Perfect Steak With Barclay Prime Chef
On Sunday, May 3, at 5 p.m., chef Mark Twersky, who oversees several Starr Restaurants, including Barclay Prime, gave viewers a cooking demo on perfecting your steaks.
Philly LIVE Weekends also encourages viewers to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a regional grants program serving at-risk populations.