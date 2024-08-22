Battleground Politics

Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker talks Harris, Walz, Shapiro at the DNC

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker discussed Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and Josh Shapiro while at the Democratic National Convention

By Lauren Mayk

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk spoke with Parker about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Harris’ choice of Tim Walz as a runningmate over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Parker’s plans to turn out voters in Philadelphia this fall. 

Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk

Battleground Politics Aug 14

Local Pa. Republican committee member under fire for push against Donald Trump

Battleground Politics Aug 2

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona talks student loan forgiveness, school funding and more

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here's a full breakdown of the episode:

:37 – Parker’s goals at the DNC

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

1:45 – Parker on whether Harris can win Pa. without Shapiro as her running mate

3:12 – Whether or not promoting Shapiro for VP ended up backfiring

4:46 – How Parker’s connections with Philly voters will impact the presidential election

6:50 – Whether or not Parker is nervous about what Harris could face as a woman of color running for office

8:21 – Trump’s comments on Harris’ race

9:23 – Whether she would consider no taxes on tips in Philly

12:06 – Whether she’d consider serving in a Harris administration

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Battleground PoliticsDecision 2024politics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us