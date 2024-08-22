Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker talks Harris, Walz, Shapiro at the DNC

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk spoke with Parker about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Harris’ choice of Tim Walz as a runningmate over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Parker’s plans to turn out voters in Philadelphia this fall.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode:

:37 – Parker’s goals at the DNC

1:45 – Parker on whether Harris can win Pa. without Shapiro as her running mate

3:12 – Whether or not promoting Shapiro for VP ended up backfiring

4:46 – How Parker’s connections with Philly voters will impact the presidential election

6:50 – Whether or not Parker is nervous about what Harris could face as a woman of color running for office

8:21 – Trump’s comments on Harris’ race

9:23 – Whether she would consider no taxes on tips in Philly

12:06 – Whether she’d consider serving in a Harris administration

