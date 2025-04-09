SEPTA to announce budget proposal that includes service cuts, fare increases

SEPTA is set to announce a budget proposal that includes service cuts and fare increases as part of a looming “transit death spiral.”

The press conference will be held on Thursday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at the transit agency’s Center City headquarters on 1234 Market Street. You can watch it live in the video embedded on top of this article or on the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel.

In a released statement on Wednesday, April 9, SEPTA’s Director of Media Relations Andrew Busch wrote the proposal will include significant service cuts across all modes of travel, fare increases and other measures to address their massive structural budget deficit.

“The release of the budget comes amid critical negotiations in Harrisburg on a statewide transit funding plan introduced in February by Governor Shapiro that would prevent these dire measures from taking effect,” Busch wrote.

SEPTA will open the public comment period for the proposed budget after it’s released on Thursday. They will also hold public hearings on May 19 and May 20. The SEPTA Board will then vote on the proposal during its meeting on June 26, 2025, with the spending plan going into effect with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

The announcement comes a few months after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered PennDOT to flex $153 million of federal highway capital funds to SEPTA.

The order, which occurred on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, allowed SEPTA to avoid immediate service cuts and delay the fare increases until July 1, 2025. Prior to Shapiro’s order, SEPTA had warned they would have to increase fares 29% and reduce services by 20% due to an annual structural budget deficit of $240 million. The nation’s sixth-largest mass transit system said they were forced to implement the new plan after a state budget that would have given them an influx of $161 million was shot down by legislators in Harrisburg.

Shapiro cautioned that his order would only delay SEPTA’s service cuts and fare increases until the summer and that it was only a short-term solution.

"The State Senate has publicly stated they require two things as part of a deal on mass transit -- funding for roads and bridges and a new revenue stream," Shapiro wrote in a letter late last year. "I agreed to add funding for roads bridges, and I have proposed several new revenue streams in both of my first two budget proposals, and remain ready to sign them into law. In the next legislative session, I look forward to revisiting these issues, finding common ground, and working together to solve these challenges."

Shapiro also emphasized the importance of finding a permanent solution to SEPTA's financial crisis as the Philadelphia region prepares for 2026, a year that will feature several major events in the city, including America's 250th anniversary celebration, the FIFA World Cup and the MLB All Star Game.

“We’ve got to make sure that SEPTA is there for all those folks who come to visit. We’ve got to make sure that SEPTA can serve our neighbors who rely on it every day as well as the millions of visitors who come to Pennsylvania for their great American getaway over the course of the next several years," Shapiro said. "I think we have a huge opportunity in front of us with USA 250 coming to Pennsylvania and we need SEPTA to be able to help support that and I’ve made clear I will not let SEPTA fail.”