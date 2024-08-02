Battleground Politics

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona talks student loan forgiveness, school funding and more

Secretary of Education speaks with NBC10's Lauren Mayk about student loan forgiveness, school funding and more

By Lauren Mayk

NBC Universal, Inc.

United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recently visited Philadelphia to meet with city employees who’ve benefitted from the public service loan forgiveness program. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk spoke with Cardona about a wide range of issues, including student loan forgiveness, campus protests, education funding and whether he’d serve in a Harris administration.  

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

:51 – Student loans

2:36 – Timeline of student loan forgiveness plan

5:00 – The Hatch Act

6:00 – Access to financial aid

7:50 – Campus protests amid the Israel-Hamas War

10:00 – School funding in Pennsylvania

12:15 – Possibility of serving in a Kamala Harris administration 

