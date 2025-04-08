Police search for woman who went missing in Mount Laurel, NJ

Police are searching for a woman who went missing in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 6, around 7:30 a.m., Danyila Nykytyn, 66, walked away from her home on the 300 block of Val Drive. She was spotted on video traveling on Watson Drive near Nottingham Way about a half hour later. A resident then spotted Nykytyn walking near a pond and into the woods in the area of Watson Drive just north of Nottingham Way around 8:30 a.m. that morning. She has been missing since then.

Police said Nykytyn only speaks Ukrainian and is shy. They also said she does not have her wallet, cellphone or access to a vehicle.

Nykytyn stands approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing glasses, a light-colored jacket, gray sports pants and black Nike shoes. Police said she frequents the ShopRite on Union Mill Road near Mount Glory Drive in Mount Laurel as well as the back of Laurel Acres Park near the Union Mill Road entrance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 856-234-8300. If you see her, please call 911 immediately.