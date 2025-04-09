Crews surround car after it collides with school bus in Delaware

A yellow school bus and car crashed in New Castle County, Delaware, Wednesday morning, bringing a large response of first responders.

The wreck happened along Route 896 at Howell School Road in Glasgow early on April 9, 2025.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead just before 9 a.m., you could see the bus stopped in the middle of the road, surrounded by firetrucks and ambulances. The front of the bus and its front wheels appeared to be damaged.

Rescuers could be seen surrounding the car involved, which came to rest next to the bus. They appeared to be focused on that car.

Police didn't immediately reveal the extent of any injuries. A medical helicopter could be seen waiting in a nearby field.

Both directions of Route 896 appeared to be closed. DelDOT's traffic advisory website said to expect lane closures.

This story is developing and will be updated.