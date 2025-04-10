Suspect sought after robbing man outside TD Bank in Montgomery County: Police

An 84-year-old man was injured during a robbery outside a TD Bank in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and now the search is on for the suspect, according to police.

The Lower Merion Township Police Department shared that on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the TD Bank parking lot at 401 W. Lancaster Ave. in the Haverford Section of the township after receiving a report of a strong-arm robbery.

Police said responding officers found an 84-year-old man who was disoriented, but he explained that he had been accosted by a man while walking through the parking lot.

The man said the suspect tried to grab his keys and paperwork, which resulted in a brief struggle. Then, police said the man lost his balance and fell to the ground, sustaining injuries to his hand and head from the fall.

According to police, the man was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect had reportedly fled south on foot through the bank parking lot toward Haverford College, police said.

Police said the suspect is described as a man in his late teens to early twenties, with a thin build and approximately 5'10". He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with grey piping, block jogger sweatpants, white socks, and black low-top sneakers.

According to police, the suspect did not display a firearm or any other weapon during the robbery.

Investigators have also determined that the suspect was even loitering in the bank parking lot before the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact detectives at the Lower Merion Township Police Department.