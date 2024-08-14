The future of a Montgomery County Republican's position within his party is unclear after he said he is not going to vote for candidate Donald Trump – and encouraged others in the party to not vote for him as well.

"I just wanted to do anything that I could that, you know, would prevent another Trump term," Matthew McCaffery, the Republican municipal chair in Upper Merion Township, told NBC10 political reporter Lauren Mayk.

McCaffery's words have created some drama in Montgomery County as he said he will be voting for the Democratic nominee in the upcoming election in November.

He authored an opinion piece last month for the Philadelphia Inquirer saying why he wasn't going to vote for Donald Trump and urging others to join him.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A lot has been happening as we lead up to the 2024 presidential election. A New York judge disqualified Robert Kennedy Jr. from appearing on the state's presidential ballot saying he used a sham NY address when he was actually living in California. Donald Trump did an audio only interview with Elon Musk on X where he criticized VP Harris. Meanwhile, there's a man who holds a Republican party position but says he's not voting for Trump and its created problems. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has more on all of this.

"I think his first term definitely showed us what he's capable of and I don't think the American people, at least me, I don't want to go through that again," McCaffery explained.

His actions, he said, led to a formal complaint against him and talk of disciplinary hearing if he doesn't resign.

When asked if he broke the rules or bylaws, he said he did but he shouldn't be forced to step down.

"The way I look at is: I didn't commit 34 felonies; I haven't been found liable for sexual misconduct; I haven't drug our country through one of the worst days in our history on Jan. 6," he said.

Montgomery County Republican Committee Chair Christian Nascimento declined to talk specifics about potential disciplinary action, but explained why he thinks it's important for people on the committee to stand by its candidates.

"My point is if we know who the candidate for president and for all the other offices are and if you feel like you can't support those folks, that's fine. It's just probably not in your best interest to be a committee person," Nascimento said. "I'm not going to get into discipline or actions or anything like that, but our bylaws are pretty clear that if you want to serve as a committee person in the party then you support the endorsed ticket."

Nascimento said that in the past, if a committee person felt they couldn't support a candidate then conversations were had with that person and they would leave their positions. He said that he doesn't know how this particular situation will play out. As for the Republican party, Nascimento said, "I don't think this is a situation like 2016 where you have this 'Never Trumper' type of phenomenon. I do think the vast majority of the Republican party is pretty unified."

Meanwhile, McCaffery said he voted for Nikki Haley in the primary with the hope to move his party away from Trump but failed.

"I'm going to keep on doing what I told people I was going to do was oppose another Trump presidency even if that means going against my own party," McCaffery said.

McCaffery said there was a hearing scheduled but then canceled after he asked to do it in person and he's not sure what happens next.

For the full conversations with Matthew McCaffery and Christian Nascimento, check out Battleground Politics.

There has been some political drama in Montgomery County connected to the presidential race. A local Republican Committee official says he will not vote for the Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and has encouraged others to join him. Matthew McCaffery said that led to a formal complaint against him and talk of a disciplinary hearing if he didn't resign. NBC10's Lauren Mayk sat down with both McCaffery and the chair of the Montgomery County Republican Committee to ask about what happens now and talk of ticket splitting and winning over voters for this edition of Battleground Politics.

0:44 – Matthew McCaffery discusses being a life-long Republican and why he’s not supporting candidate Donald Trump

2:15 – McCaffery explains his previous votes

3:12 – McCaffery talks about why choosing Joe Biden or Kamala Harris is a better choice in his eyes

4:40 – Why he voted for Nikki Haley in PA’s primary

5:20 – Reflecting on Nikki Haley supporting Donald Trump

6:42 – Going against his own party

8:20 – McCaffery discusses where any disciplinary actions stand against him

9:37 – McCaffery explains why he thinks he should still hold his seat despite breaking the bylaws

10:22 – The fight for the Republicans who are pushing back against Donald Trump and his supporters

11:43 – McCaffery discusses other candidates and who he supports in the upcoming election

12:43 – McCaffery looks ahead at what his future looks like in the Republican party and as a voter

14:14 – Christian Nascimento explains Montgomery County Republican Committee bylaws

16:11 – Nascimento on the difference between being a voter, being part of party leadership

16:30 – November election

17:44 – Nascimento on fighting for every vote

19:40 – Impact of change at the top of the Democratic ticket

20:32 – Potential impact on down-ballot races

21:32 – The excitement of voters on the ground in Montgomery County

22:52 – If having a woman on the top of the Democratic ticket changes Republican’s strategy

22:37 – How Montgomery County’s committee works with nearby counties

24:17 – Nascimento shares his thoughts on the possibility of voters ticket-splitting

24:55 – How rare is a situation like the one with McCaffery

26:45 – If Matthew McCaffery would be kicked out in the event he doesn’t resign