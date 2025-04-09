More than just concerts. Rock legends Metallica plan dayslong Philly ‘Takeover'

Nearly 30 years after Metallica's "Million Decibel March" rocked Philadelphia, the heavy metal icons are once again taking over the City of Brotherly Love with "...And Justice for All" and much more.

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Live Nation announced several days of Metallica Takeover events in Philadelphia that coincide with the band's M72 2025 tour stops at Lincoln Financial Field on May 23 and 25 as the band supports its most recent album, 72 Seasons.

Ready to "Ride the Lightning?" From blood drives to Metallica for kids to bowling to a pop-up shop to a discussion with legendary guitarist Kirk Hammett, here's the full list of fun for fans ready to "Load" and Reload" all things Metallica from May 20 to 25, 2025:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

("One" note: Want to be the "Master of Puppets?" Some volunteer opportunities are available.)

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - What 'Fuels' you?

American Red Cross X Metallica Blood Drive

From 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field

Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Ready to rock the pop-up shop?

Pop-Up Shop (from May 22 to 25)

Located at the corner of West Shunk and South 23rd streets

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday, May 4, 2025 - No day off for you

There are several events planned throughout the day on the 24th. All of the following information comes directly from Live Nation:

AWMH Volunteer Opportunity

Philabundance - 3616 S. Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA

Friday, May 23 from 9:15 a.m. until noon

Volunteer Sign Up available at Volunteer at Philabundance

The Rock & Roll Playhouse: Music of Metallica for Kids

Brooklyn Bowl (upstairs)

Saturday, May 24 at noon

Event Description: Music of Metallica for Kids. The Rock and Roll Playhouse is the largest national kid-friendly live concert series, filling the void for shared musical experiences between parents and children across the country.

Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse offers its core audience of families with children aged 1-7, games, movement, stories and most importantly an opportunity to rock out. It allows parents to enjoy the music they love while little fans are encouraged to explore their creativity and have fun!

Tickets available at Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Metallica

Metallica Rock & Bowl Bowling Event

Brooklyn Bowl (downstairs)

Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m.

Event Description: Tune into 93.3 WMMR for your chance to bowl alongside members of Metallica’s crew & WMMR staff.

The Art of Squindo - 104 Seasons of Metallica Art

The Foundry at The Fillmore

Saturday, May 24 at 4 p.m.

A live on-stage conversation celebrating over 25 years of #Metallica art with SQUINDO himself. Seated event.

Tickets available at The Art of Squindo

Kirk Hammett – Live Discussion of The Collection: Kirk Hammett

The Fillmore Philly

Saturday, May 24 at 6 p.m.

Event Description: Kirk Hammett live on stage in conversation with an interviewer about his latest book from Gibson Publishing The Collection: Kirk Hammett taking the deepest-ever dive into the iconic guitars Kirk Hammett has rocked with Metallica for more than 40 years. Seated event.

Tickets available at Kirk Hammett Live Discussion

Metallica Saved My Life - A Sneak Peek of Metallica's Latest Film Project

AMC Neshaminy 24 - 660 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA

Saturday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

Metallica Saved My Life explores Metallica's world through the lives of fans who have supported each other through highs, lows, trials, and triumphs for over four decades. And yeah, Metallica's in it a little bit, too.

Metallica Takeover…And Tributes for All: Orion & Obey Your Master:

Brooklyn Bowl (upstairs)

Saturday, May 24 at 8 p.m.

Event Description: An evening of live performances by Metallica Tribute acts Orion & Obey Your Master. All ages are welcome.

Tickets available at Orion & Obey Your Master

What bands are opening Metallica's Philadelphia concerts on May 23 and 24?

Limp Bizkit will be doing it for the "Nookie" and Ice Nine Kills will take the Linc stage ahead of Metallica on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies are set to open the Sunday, May 25, 2025, concert at the Linc.

Metallica promises no repeats over the two shows.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.