Delaware

Police search for hit-and-run driver who left a man dead in Wilmington, Delaware

According to the Delaware State Police, the incident happened on Friday, April 4, 2025, around 11:36 p.m

By Cherise Lynch

Police in Wilmington, Delaware, are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead late Friday night.

According to the Delaware State Police, the incident happened on April 4, 2025, around 11:36 p.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said a man was walking southbound on Augustine Cut-Off south of Alapocas Drive when an unknown vehicle hit him and fled.

The man who was hit died at the scene; police said his identity will not be released until the family has been notified.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The road had been closed for several hours while the scene was investigated.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or might have more information to contact Sergeant J. Jefferson by calling (302) 365-8484.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

DelawareWilmington
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us