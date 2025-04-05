Police search for hit-and-run driver who left a man dead in Wilmington, Delaware

Police in Wilmington, Delaware, are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead late Friday night.

According to the Delaware State Police, the incident happened on April 4, 2025, around 11:36 p.m.

Police said a man was walking southbound on Augustine Cut-Off south of Alapocas Drive when an unknown vehicle hit him and fled.

The man who was hit died at the scene; police said his identity will not be released until the family has been notified.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The road had been closed for several hours while the scene was investigated.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or might have more information to contact Sergeant J. Jefferson by calling (302) 365-8484.