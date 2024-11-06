New Jersey

Wildfire burning near Six Flags Great Adventures, evacuations underway

South Stump Tavern Road in Jackson Township, Ocean County, is closed as several structures are being evacuated

By Emily Rose Grassi

A wildfire is burning near Six Flags Great Adventure, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Fire crews are currently working to extinguish the flames in the area of South Stump Tavern Road in Jackson Township in Ocean County, officials said.

15 structures are currently being evacuated due to the fire. 25 structures are threatened.

Officials explained that fire crews are strategically burning fuel in the fire's path to slow it's advance and help with containment.

The fire is currently several acres and is 0% contained as of 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

South Stump Tavern Road is closed to traffic.

The Forest Fire Service is using fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews as well as a helicopter in their firefighting efforts.

Crews are anticipating that the fire will reach about 300 acres before being contained.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

