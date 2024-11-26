What to Know Enjoy clear skies for holiday travel Tuesday and Wednesday, as rain is expected on Thanksgiving.

The soaking rain could deliver an inch of rain or so in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

Get the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your phone or device to keep ahead of Thursday's wet weather.

The travel rush is on as people flock to see family and friends over the long Thanksgiving holiday week.

Before you head out the door, however, be sure to grab your umbrella and your heavy coat.

The First Alert Weather team has you covered with the all-important holiday forecast from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2024:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Dry travel heading into Wednesday 🚘

Tuesday morning’s rain moved out by midday, making for another mild day, but breezier than Monday. Highs will be above the average of 52 degrees in Philadelphia, reaching the 50s to low 60s.

If you're traveling Tuesday, the afternoon will be excellent for hitting the road — dry and mild. (We can't guarantee what the traffic will be like, however.)

Wednesday will be another great travel day with sunshine in the morning giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s, and conditions will stay dry ahead of Thanksgiving Day rain.

NBC10 Expect plenty of Thanksgiving rain.

Soaking rain on Thanksgiving 🌧️🦃

Rain arrives early Thanksgiving morning, starting before sunrise and soaking the region through much of Thursday. The heaviest rain is expected during the morning hours, tapering off by late afternoon.

The rain should be widespread during Thanksgiving Day.

Rainfall totals could approach an inch in some neighborhoods in the Delaware Valley, which is much-needed amid the ongoing drought.

Highs will hover near 50 degrees in Philadelphia ahead of winds picking up Thursday night as the system moves out, leaving us with dry conditions for the days to follow.

January-like cold takes over this weekend 🥶

A sharp cold snap arrives on Black Friday and gets even colder heading into the weekend, bringing January-like conditions. On Friday in Philly, the high is only expected to get into the mid 40s. On Saturday and Sunday, morning temperatures will dip into the 20s, with daytime highs stuck in the 30s.

NBC10 Be sure to bundle up this weekend.

The dry and unseasonably cold stretch will continue well into next week, making travel trouble-free, but frigid for the trip home.

As always, be sure to have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your phone or device so you can take our exclusive forecasts and live interactive radar with you on the road.