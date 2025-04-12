Philadelphia

Man shot multiple times arrives at hospital, Philadelphia police investigating

Police said the shooting is believed to have occurred on the 3400 block of Germantown Ave

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after police said a man arrived at a hospital in Philadelphia suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the man arrived at the hospital just before 2 a.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said the shooting is believed to have occurred on the 3400 block of Germantown Ave.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene, but no arrests have been made, according to police.

Police said the Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us