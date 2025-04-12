An investigation is underway after police said a man arrived at a hospital in Philadelphia suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the man arrived at the hospital just before 2 a.m.

Police said the shooting is believed to have occurred on the 3400 block of Germantown Ave.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene, but no arrests have been made, according to police.

Police said the Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case.