2 More Chances for Snow: Slippery Thursday Commute, Possible Saturday Storm

What to Know Two chances for snow are expected as temps cool off to end the week.

A First Alert will be in effect during the Thursday morning commute due to the timing of the snowfall and the rate that snow could be falling. Watch out for slick spots and slow going.

Stay tuned for more on Saturday's winter storm.

Here we snow again, and again.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There are two more chances for snow to fall in parts of the Philadelphia region this week after flakes fell Sunday night into Monday morning. The first snowfall isn't expected to be significant but comes at a rough time for commuters, while the second snow event could impact your weekend plans.

A First Alert for a snowy and slick Thursday morning commute for the entire Philadelphia region will be in effect from 4 a.m. to noon.

NBC10

Before the first flakes fall, however, a quick warm-up will take hold.

Here's what the First Alert Weather Team is tracking as of now:

Wednesday Warmup

The cold snap breaks, but only for a day. Highs on Wednesday should push to around 50 under sunny skies.

Clouds then build after dark ahead of overnight rain.

Snowy Thursday Morning Commute ❄️

With temps above freezing, it should be raining overnight before turning to snow before sunrise.

The rain transitions to snow before 6 a.m. in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and northern and western suburbs. The rain/snow line then moves into Philadelphia and the immediate neighborhoods between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and into Delaware and South Jersey between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This is only expected to be a minor snowfall, but due to the timing and brief intensity impacts could be high. About 1 to 3 inches of wet snow could wind up falling, likely sticking to colder surfaces like parked cars and grass.

The issue that has led to the First Alert is the timing of the snow and the intensity it could fall at as people try to get to work and school. More intense bands of snow could fall causing slippery roads and sidewalks.

The heaviest snow is expected between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Be prepared for a slower-than-normal morning commute as snow. Delayed openings could give the extra time needed to not drive through the heaviest of the snow.

Any snowfall should end before noon. Temps then continue to dip into Thursday night and into the teens by Friday morning.

As those temps dip, anything left on sidewalks, roadways and other surfaces will quickly freeze. So, watch out for icy spots.

Saturday Snow Possible ❄️

High temps on Friday won't get out of the 20s under partly cloudy skies. Then the next potential winter storm moves in late Friday night into Saturday morning with the risk of some snow.

This storm as of Wednesday morning's models appears to be taking a track more off shore, which means snow is more likely for coastal Delaware and South Jersey than it is for Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs.

It is still too soon to determine estimated snow totals and the track of the storm could still fluctuate. So stay tuned. It all depends on how close to the coast the storm tracks.

As always, be sure to have the most recent version of the NBC10 App downloaded to your phone and tablet and keep watching our newscasts for the latest weather details.