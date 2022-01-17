A winter storm brought snow to the region Sunday night, and though it eventually turned to rain, some neighborhoods got inches of snow.

Most of the snow was reserved for Pennsylvania, though a few places in Delaware and New Jersey got a little bit of the white stuff as well.

Here are the ❄️ snow totals ❄️ in inches by neighborhood as of Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

(Note: These totals are expected to be updated.)

Pennsylvania Snow Totals ❄️

Berks County

Bechtelsville - 1.9

Bern Township - 3.5

Douglassville - 2.5

Huffs Church - 3.5

Mertztown - 3.5

Morgantown - 1.9

Shillington - 3.3

Sinking Spring - 3.0

Spring Township - 3.4

Wernersville - 3.3

Wyomissing - 3.0

Bucks County

Buckingham Township - 2.3

Chalfont - 2.7

Doylestown - 2.5

Furlong - 2.2

Hilltown Township - 2

Jamison - 1.5

New Britain - 1.9

Springtown - 4

Trumbauersville - 2

Warminster - 1.5

Thousands of Americans injure themselves while shoveling snow every year, with muscle and ligament injuries being the most common. Here are four stretches you can do before grabbing that shovel to help prevent injuries.

Chester County

Downington - 1.9

Glenmoore - 2

East Coventry Township - 2.6

East Nantmeal Township - 2.3

Elverson - 2.9

Malvern - 2.6

Oxford - 3

Paoli - 1.8

Phoenixville - 2.3

Spring City - 2.5

Wayne - 2

West Caln Township - 2.6

Delaware County

Broomall - 2

Thornton - 1.8

Lehigh County

Center Valley - 3.5

Coopersburg - 4

Coplay - 3.2

Emmaus - 3.2

Germansville - 2.5

Northampton - 3.3

North Whitehall Township - 2.9

Salisbury Township - 3.1

Whitehall Township - 3.8

The massive winter storm bearing down on the East Coast could pose health risks you're not expecting. Don't forget that it takes energy to stay warm, so your body starts working hard as soon as you step outside into the cold. That's why it's easy to overdo it when you add physical activity like shoveling snow.

Montgomery County

Eagleville - 1.6

East Norriton - 2.5

Franconia Township - 2

Horsham Township - 1.8

Lansdale - 1.8

Norristown - 1.3

Willow Grove -1.6

Northampton County

Bethlehem - 2

Bushkill Township - 2.7

Forks Township - 2.8

Lower Mount Bethel Township - 2.4

Philadelphia County

Fox Chase - 1.5

Roxborough - 1

New Jersey Snow Totals ❄️

Mercer County

Ewing - 0.5

Hamilton Square - 0.5

Hopewell - 0.7

Salem County

Pennsville - 1

Delaware Snow Totals ❄️

New Castle County

Hockessin - 1.7

