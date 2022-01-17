A winter storm brought snow to the region Sunday night, and though it eventually turned to rain, some neighborhoods got inches of snow.
Most of the snow was reserved for Pennsylvania, though a few places in Delaware and New Jersey got a little bit of the white stuff as well.
Here are the ❄️ snow totals ❄️ in inches by neighborhood as of Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
(Note: These totals are expected to be updated.)
Pennsylvania Snow Totals ❄️
Berks County
Bechtelsville - 1.9
Bern Township - 3.5
Douglassville - 2.5
Huffs Church - 3.5
Mertztown - 3.5
Morgantown - 1.9
Shillington - 3.3
Sinking Spring - 3.0
Spring Township - 3.4
Wernersville - 3.3
Wyomissing - 3.0
Bucks County
Buckingham Township - 2.3
Chalfont - 2.7
Doylestown - 2.5
Furlong - 2.2
Hilltown Township - 2
Jamison - 1.5
New Britain - 1.9
Springtown - 4
Trumbauersville - 2
Warminster - 1.5
Chester County
Downington - 1.9
Glenmoore - 2
East Coventry Township - 2.6
East Nantmeal Township - 2.3
Elverson - 2.9
Malvern - 2.6
Oxford - 3
Paoli - 1.8
Phoenixville - 2.3
Spring City - 2.5
Wayne - 2
West Caln Township - 2.6
Delaware County
Broomall - 2
Thornton - 1.8
Lehigh County
Center Valley - 3.5
Coopersburg - 4
Coplay - 3.2
Emmaus - 3.2
Germansville - 2.5
Northampton - 3.3
North Whitehall Township - 2.9
Salisbury Township - 3.1
Whitehall Township - 3.8
Montgomery County
Eagleville - 1.6
East Norriton - 2.5
Franconia Township - 2
Horsham Township - 1.8
Lansdale - 1.8
Norristown - 1.3
Willow Grove -1.6
Northampton County
Bethlehem - 2
Bushkill Township - 2.7
Forks Township - 2.8
Lower Mount Bethel Township - 2.4
Philadelphia County
Fox Chase - 1.5
Roxborough - 1
New Jersey Snow Totals ❄️
Mercer County
Ewing - 0.5
Hamilton Square - 0.5
Hopewell - 0.7
Salem County
Pennsville - 1
Delaware Snow Totals ❄️
New Castle County
Hockessin - 1.7
