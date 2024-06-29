The weekend will kick off with cloudy skies and warmer temperatures before severe thunderstorms will pass through on Saturday night.

Then, a system on Sunday will bring a high likelihood for a chance of damaging winds and even a possible tornado.

We have your guide to this weekend's weather.

What to expect Saturday

The majority of Saturday will be dry and mostly cloudy, however later in the evening we could see strong to severe thunderstorms for the Lehigh Valley.

These storms are likely to produce tornados across most of central and western Pennsylvania before reaching our region.

This round of severe weather will push to Philadelphia after midnight and into Sunday morning.

The system is expected to weaken as it makes it way down into southern New Jersey and northern Delaware.

The National Weather Service shared on X, formerly known on Twitter, that there is a high risk of rip currents on Saturday at the Jersey Shore.

Of greater concern for our entire area are the storms that are forecasted to arrive Sunday later in the afternoon and evening.

Severe weather Sunday

Sunday will start mostly cloudy but quickly become sunny. This will charge up the atmosphere for severe weather later in the day.

Higher temperatures on Sunday will easily reach mid-90s with feel-slike temperatures reaching over 100 in some neighborhoods.

Storms will begin first across the Lehigh Valley after 2 p.m. before they shift down to Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs between 4 and 6 p.m.

Eventually, the storms will work down to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches after 8 p.m.

The biggest concern for these storms on Sunday is that they have a high potential of causing wind damage.

This system has the highest likelihood of producing a tornado that we've seen so far this season.

Be weather aware

Should you be in the path of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately in a basement of interior room with no windows until the threat passes.

People should make sure to weigh down outdoor furniture and trashcans. You should also be prepared for possible power outages.