Live weather: Flooding rain, damaging winds start pounding Philly region

What to Know Flooding is a huge concern Tuesday and Wednesday as another storm hits the Philadelphia region. Damaging winds could also lead to power outages.

A First Alert for flooding rain and damaging wind is in effect for the entire region into Wednesday.

The storm is here and with it comes expected flooding, widespread power outages and hazardous travel conditions.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday for flooding rain and damaging wind that could lead to power outages. The flood threat and strong winds continue even after the rain stops early Wednesday.

NBC10 Map shows First Alert for flooding rain and damaging winds.

Rain began falling late Tuesday morning. The intensity is expected to increase during the afternoon and evening as winds pick up. The worst of it is expected between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Basically, it's going to be nasty outside during the p.m. hours, even as temps push toward 60 in Philadelphia and surrounding communities.

Rain could fall at a rate of a half-an-inch an hour in some heavier storm pockets.

Add in the strong winds -- expected to gust above 60 mph along the Jersey Shore -- and power outages likely will happen from power lines and tree limbs coming down. Some winds could even gust above 70 mph.

The impacts on travel were being felt by midday. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) was reporting at least 42 delays and and nine canceled flights by late morning.

Schools cancel after-school activities

Before the heaviest of the rain arrived, school districts from the Pennsylvania suburbs (Abington, Colonial, Pennsbury, Perkiomen Valley) to South Jersey (Cherry Hill) canceled after-school activities to ensure students would be home ahead of the worst of it. Some Philadelphia public schools also made the same decision.

Some day cares also announced early dismissals.

(Check our School Closings page for a growing list of cancellations.)

Flooding fears pick up Tuesday evening

The storm started with light rain falling late morning and afternoon. That quickly changes as the afternoon goes on, as winds will pickup and downpours will begin. Oddly, high temps in the upper 50s are expected near midnight.

A flood watch is in effect in Philly and the suburbs with a high wind warning through coastal Delaware and the Jersey Shore. Coastal flood warnings are in effect along the Delaware River and several other area waterways. (Click here for a full list of warnings and watches)

The most prone place to flooding as the rain falls are small creeks, streams and low-lying areas. Our bigger rivers are expected to start rising overnight into Wednesday.

Philadelphia was already getting prepared for flooding along Kelly Drive -- where flooding from previous rain closed the busy road just last month.

NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle reports from along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood Tuesday as crews get ready for possible flooding along the busy roadway.

Most areas will see 2 to 3 inches of rain. Some regions could get as much as 4 inches of rain from the storm. Add that to snow melting as temps push into the 50s and a lot of water will be headed into creeks, streams and rivers.

With the ground being saturated, more damage from trees or limbs falling could happen even after the rain stops. That could lead to flooding on Wednesday, even after the storm tapers off after midnight. You could, however, get some minor showers into the Wednesday morning commute.

If you don't really need to go anywhere, stay home. Drivers who do head out should avoid driving through flooded roadways as the water could be much deeper than expected. The best bet is to turn around so you don't drown.

Tracking power outages

Wind gusts of 40 mph, 50 mph and even up to 65 mph could bring down trees and power lines.

The most damaging wind is expected at the Jersey Shore, but those 50 mph gusts could spread all the way up to the Pennsylvania suburbs.

State of Emergency for NJ

"This is one that I would strongly, strongly, strongly encourage folks to not underestimate."

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey ahead of Tuesday's storm. The executive order allows all 21 counties in New Jersey to receive resources during the storm. The order kicks in at 5 p.m.

“'This is one that I would strongly, strongly, strongly encourage folks to not underestimate," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said while announcing a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

SEPTA changes service due to flooding fears

SEPTA has shortened its Tuesday service on the busy Paoli/Malvern Regional Rail Line.

The "Paoli/Thorndale Line service will operate between Malvern and Center City only," SEPTA said. "Amtrak has advised SEPTA that flooding could cause service outages west of Malvern later in the day, and SEPTA is taking this proactive measure to ensure customers are able to return to their stations of origin in the afternoon and evening."

SEPTA is also limiting parking at the Malvern Station. Drivers are urged to park at the Paoli Station.

If you need to catch a bus or train, be sure to check social media and SEPTA's website before you go.

Tips to stay safe during and after a storm

The storm is here, so there is no more time to prep. Instead utilize these tips to stay safe.

During a storm, if you notice water rising or plan to evacuate:

Unplug all electrical appliances.

Shut off natural gas supply valve to any gas appliances. The valve is usually found on the gas line to the appliance.

What to do if your home or business is flooding?

Don't touch any appliance in standing water.

If you can do so safely, turn off any air conditioning or major appliances that may have been running when outage occurred. This will help avoid a power surge.

Call local electric company or 911 if you smell gas.

Don't go into basements with standing water, raw sewage or obvious electric hazards. Stay away from breaker box.

Watch out for animals or snakes that may have been flooded out of their homes and are seeking shelter.

Be prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings

