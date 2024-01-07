‘Powerful' storm expected to hit Philly on Tuesday

Just as local communities clean up from a mix of rain and snow on Saturday, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez is tracking a new storm that will likely cause flooding throughout the region this week.

Monday is expected to be "dry and beautiful," Gomez said, but Tuesday into Wednesday, strong winds and heavy rains are expected in the Philadelphia area.

After the weekend storm left about 5.3-inches of snow in the Lehigh Valley -- and another 1 to 3 inches of snow fall is still expected to fall in the Poconos, rainy weather is in the near future for the Philadelphia region.

Monday is expected to be peaceful with sunshine and temps in the mid and low 40s.

However, on Tuesday, increased moisture and clouds will move across the region. This storm will be not bring us snow but will bring heavy rain to torrential flooding rain.

The storm is expected to span across the entire region including the metro area, starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Tuesday night.

Showers will also be possible Wednesday morning.

Most areas will see about 3-4 inches of rain with, possibly, damaging winds of up to 45-55 m.p.h. in the forecast.

Travel at Philadelphia's airport could be impacted and, Gomez argued that there could be power outages, downed trees and coastal flooding due to the storm.

Also, Gomez said he is "worried about flash flooding, urban flooding, flooding of creeks and streams."

"This is a storm that will be a wind maker with gust that would make travel difficult for high profile vehicles," said Gomez. "I am expecting delays and cancelations at PHL from this system."