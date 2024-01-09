Amtrak cancels dozens of trains due to storm hitting the region

Due to the heavy rain the region is experiencing Tuesday there are many Amtrak train cancellations and delays.

Léelo en español aquí.

The following services have been adjusted on the Northeast Corridor:

January 9, 2024

Acela:

• 2122 is canceled in its entirety.

• 2124 is canceled in its entirety.

• 2172 is canceled between New York and Boston.

• 2173 is canceled between New York and Washington.

Northeast Regional:

• 136 is canceled in its entirety.

• 179 is canceled in its entirety.

• 186 is canceled in its entirety.

• 67 is canceled in its entirety.

• 178 is canceled between New York and Boston.

• 177 is canceled between New York and Washington.

• 66 is canceled between Washington and Boston.

• 125 is canceled between Richmond and Newport News.

• 85 is canceled between Washington and Richmond.

Keystone:

• 618 is canceled in its entirety.

• 622 is canceled in its entirety.

• 653 is canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

• 657 is canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

January 10, 2024

Acela:

• 2190 is canceled in its entirety.

• 2159 is canceled in its entirety.

• 2151 is canceled between Boston and New York.

Northeast Regional:

• 151 is canceled in its entirety.

• 141 is canceled between Springfield and New York.

• 86 is canceled between Richmond and Washington.

• 174 is canceled between Newport News and Richmond.

• 66 is canceled between Roanoke and Washington.

Keystones:

• 601 is canceled in its entirety.

• 607 is canceled in its entirety.

• 622 is canceled in its entirety.

• 645 is canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

• 647 is canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

• 657 is canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

• 640 is canceled between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

• 600 is canceled between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

• 650 is canceled between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

• 656 is canceled between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Downeaster:

• 680 is canceled in its entirety.

• 681 is canceled in its entirety.

Amtrak says to self-modify your reservation if your train has been impacted. Cancellation and change fees will be waived.

Check Amtrak or its app for the latest information on train status.

You can also get real-time updates at @AmtrakAlerts and @AmtrakNECAlerts on social media.