What to Know The remnants of Ida, now a tropical storm after coming ashore in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane over the weekend, is expected to bring flooding rain to the Philadelphia region later this week.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for all neighborhoods for Wednesday into Thursday as the storm moves through.

Flash flooding is the biggest concern as inches of rain could fall in some neighborhoods. Severe storms, including an isolated tornado, can't be ruled out.

After leaving a path of destruction across Louisiana and Mississippi after coming on land as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, the remnants of Ida are taking aim at the northeast, bringing a flooding threat to the Philadelphia region later this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for flash flooding and potentially severe storms for Wednesday into Thursday for all Philadelphia area neighborhoods.

Here is what is expected from Ida in our region a couple days ahead of the storm's impacts reaching us:

Tracking the Remnants of Ida

Tropical Storm Ida will weaken over the next two days, but the remnants of Ida will bring plenty of moisture to the area by Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected, but areas of 4 to 6-plus inches are possible, especially in our Pennsylvania neighborhoods. The highest totals will depend on the track of Ida, and could shift south into portions of South Jersey and Delaware. As a result, everyone in the region should be prepared for the possibility of street flooding as well as river and creek flooding.

As with most tropical systems, the threat for severe storms exists. Specifically, isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out for the region Wednesday.

The area is under a Flash Flood Watch from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday.

It won't take much rain for flooding to begin because the ground has been saturated by recent storms including the remnants of Fred and Henri. Recent localized downpours caused flooding in portions of Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties as well as parts of Atlantic and Cape May counties this past weekend—an indication that much of the region is vulnerable to flooding.

Areas prone to flooding should begin preparations now like clearing gutters and storm drains, moving important items out of basements and charging power banks and devices.

What You Can Do to Prepare for the Storm

Already on Monday, you can be getting ready for whatever Ida brings.

The key is to make sure water has a clear path to clear away from your home and neighborhood and to make sure your phone is charged.

Clean out your gutters of any debris.

Clear street drains and other drains near you home. Leaves, trash and other debris can cause a blockage.

Check your basement, make sure sump pump is working and move out any important items you don't want to get wet.

Download the NBC10 app and make sure you charge your device as you could lose power during the storm. If you have any backup power banks, make sure those are also charged up.

There are things you can do ahead of any storm, including what's left of Ida, to be NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei shares tips.