Rains From Isaias Pass, Threat of Flooding Remains as Repairs Begin

What to Know The entire Philadelphia area is under a First Alert Tuesday for drenching rain, flooding concerns, power outages, tornado threats and strong winds from Isaias.

Isaias was a tropical storm as it moved into New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Tornado warnings and watches were issued Tuesday morning as the heart of the storm began hitting the region.

The worst of the rains from Tropical Storm Isaias have passed to the north of Philly, but officials in charge of the emergency response expect flooding to continue as drains and streams swell with water.

People had to be evacuated from homes along the Darby Creek, Cobbs Creek is swollen to its banks, and minor flooding is expected along the Schuylkill in Philadelphia and in Reading. Overflow from the Christina River in Delaware was causing major flooding.

In Upper Darby, viewer-submitted video showed three people trying to escape a Chinese restaurant that appeared to be filling up with water. The intersection around Marshall and Hampden roads was so flooded that a bystander had to swim to get across the street. He helped the people inside break a window to get out of the restaurant safely.

In Philadelphia, the Schuylkill could rise to nearly 14 feet Tuesday night, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. Flood stage is around 11 feet. Rescue workers have already been around the river to rescue people. Later Tuesday, images from SkyForce 10 showed the river spilling into roads.

Upstream of the city, waters in the Schuylkill could rise up to 19 feet. And 200 homes in Southwest Philly were affected by floodwaters from the Darby Creek.

"I have heard people say, it floods down here a lot, but this is different," Thiel said at a 5 p.m. news conference. "This is much more severe flooding I think than folks have seen recently." He later said city rescue workers evacuated more people from Isaias than they did during Superstorm Sandy.

Besides the flooding, Isaias knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and spun up tornadoes and winds that damaged trees and homes as the storm screamed through the Philadelphia region Tuesday.

Here are the power outages in the region as of 3:30 p.m.:

Nearly 300,000 PECO customers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania.

Nearly 190,000 Atlantic City Electric customers throughout South Jersey.

More than 121,000 PSE&G customers spread out through Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties in New Jersey.

More than 40,000 Delmarva Power customers in Delaware.

More than 18,000 PPL customers in Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: New Jersey remains under a State of Emergency due to Tropical Storm Isaias:

🔆Over 784,000 power outages have been reported statewide.

🚙Avoid unnecessary travel

⚡Beware of downed power lines

🗣️Report outages: https://t.co/ivFNz3DX2J pic.twitter.com/fZoCyjKIZc — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 4, 2020

Stay home, stay off roads and stay alert. Tropical storm warnings and flood warnings are in effect for much of the region even as the center of the storm moves away.

The outer bands of the storm began lashing the Philadelphia region overnight. And as the storm sped up its greatest impacts began striking the Philadelphia by mid morning ahead of the center of the storm passing over midday.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for our area Tuesday due to the stormy impact of Isaias, which is bringing flash flooding, power outages, tornado threats and coastal flooding to our region.

Flash flooding is a greater concern in Pennsylvania, while damaging winds gusts are more likely in Delaware and New Jersey. Flash flood warnings are in effect for Philly and most suburbs into the afternoon.

Avoid going out on the roads if you don't need to as heavy rain could quickly cause flooding. Delaware Route 1 southbound near Odessa was closed as the storm caused multiple tractor-trailers to tip over. The Kelly Drive in Philadelphia was eventually closed due to flooding. And, many other roads were closed down due to flooding. If you see water on the road turn around, don't drown.

At least three tractor-trailers were overturned as a windy storm moved across southbound Delaware Route 1 in New Castle County Tuesday morning. NBC10's Tim Furlong reports.

People near flood-prone creeks should be aware of possible flooding due to the heavy rain.

The most widespread impact was flooding with inches of rain falling in many neighborhoods in a brief period of time. Some neighborhoods in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were already reporting nearly 8 inches of rain by noon. That's a couple of months worth of rain in a matter of hours.

The most vulnerable spots for flooding are in and around Philadelphia, the suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. In these areas it takes much less rain to trigger flash flooding due to soil type and also recent heavy rainfall. Places like Reading, Pennsylvania, were already hit with inches of rain over the weekend.

Even if you don't get flooding immediately, runoff could cause flooding in the coming hours and days. The Schuylkill River could even eventually flood.

Even as rain slows or ends, winds remain a concern. The wind picked up in Philadelphia midday as the rain started to taper off. Camden had a 60 mph wind gust with gusts of up to 75 mph along the Jersey Shore.

In Bucks County, the roof of a day care center at Doylestown Hospital was torn off, luckily no one was hurt. There were other reports of damage to structures throughout the Delaware Valley.

In addition to heavy rain and strong wind, the coast will also experience dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding. A coastal flood warning is in effect into early Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey Monday night ahead of Isaias. Motor Vehicle Commission offices were also closed Tuesday.

Some SEPTA Regional Rail trains were delayed by up to 45 minutes during the storm.

Isaias is moving quickly past our area. Conditions were already starting to improve Tuesday afternoon. Conditions will improve from south to north.

The rain is expected to be gone by the evening rush in most neighborhoods.

At least one tornado touched down in Delaware, according to the National Weather Service, and several were observed.

Tornado watches remain in effect for Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs, all of Delaware and South Jersey until 4 p.m.

Seek shelter in the lowest level of your home and get away from windows -- ideally in an interior room -- if a tornado warning is issued in your area. You are under imminent danger.

You may not even see the tornado coming since they are forming quickly and may be wrapped in rain. The warnings often pop up quickly and don't last long.

Observed tornadoes were reported is Sandtown, Kent County; Smyrna, Delaware, where 96 mph winds were reported; and near Strathmere, New Jersey; and another confirmed tornado was reported in neighboring Maryland Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Tornado warnings in the parts of Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Northampton counties and the Poconos in Pennsylvania; Parts of South Jersey; and all three Delaware counties have expired.

Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm from a category 1 hurricane after it made landfall Monday night in the Carolinas, but it remained strong. It was still a tropical storm packing 70 mph winds and heavy rain as it was basically on top of the Philadelphia region by 11 a.m. Tuesday. The center circulation of the storm appeared to be over South Jersey by 11:30 a.m.

