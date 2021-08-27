First Alert: Drenching Rain From Storms to Bring Flash Flood Risk

Storms moving over the Philadelphia region Friday afternoon into Saturday will bring drenching rain that could cause flash flooding.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the entire region – from coastal areas up to the Lehigh Valley – from 2 p.m. Friday to Saturday evening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The storms are expected to move slowly, meaning the ground in some neighborhoods could get oversaturated due to hours of rain, causing the risk of flash floods. In addition, there will be isolated pockets of damaging winds.

The storms will arrive Friday afternoon, though the strongest rain is expected to fall in the evening and into the overnight hours. The rain dissipates somewhat Saturday, but there is still a chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

The worst of the weather is expected to move out by Saturday evening, but showers will linger into Sunday and Monday.

Download the free NBC10 app to keep up with all the weather developments, including emergency alerts sent directly to your device.