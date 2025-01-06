People watched Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware turn into winter wonderlands on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, during the first significant snowstorm of the winter season.
The snowfall caused schools to closes, open late or switch to virtual learning and some tricky driving conditions. It also gave kids home from school a chance to sled and have fun in the snow.
As expected, southern parts of the region like southern Delaware and Southernmost New Jersey got the most snow, while the totals are much lower in the Lehigh Valley.
More than half a foot of snow had fallen in parts South Jersey and Delaware by late morning.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
So far, one part of Sussex County, Delaware, has the most snow with at least 10 inches on the ground.
Here is a look at updating snow totals -- care of the National Weather Service -- by inches from around the Philadelphia region -- by county -- during the snow that fell on Jan. 6, 2025.
Delaware snow totals ❄️
Weather Stories
Kent County
Cheswold - 4.1
Dover - 5.6
Felton - 5.5
Frederica - 6.4
Harrington - 7.3
Hazlettville - 6
Houston - 7
Kenton - 5
Magnolia - 5.1
Milford - 4
Smyrna Landing - 3.2
Woodside - 7
New Castle County
Blackbird - 1.6
Hockessin - 0.4
Glasgow - 1.1
Middletown - 1.5
New Castle County Airport - 0.7
Newark - 0.7
Stockton - 0.9
West Park - 0.7
White Clay Creek - 0.7
Winterthur - 0.4
Worthland - 0.4
Sussex County
Bethany Beach - 4.9
Bethel - 8.3
Bridgeville - 10
Dagsboro - 7
Ellendale - 4.9
Georgetown - 9.5
Lewes - 4.7
Millville - 8.2
Milton - 7
Nassau - 5.4
New Jersey snow totals ❄️
Atlantic County
Atlantic City - 5.5
Atlantic City International Airport - 0.3
Egg Harbor Township - 3.1
Estell Manor - 1.4
Hammonton - 0.3
Margate - 5.5
Somers Point - 2.5
Ventnor City - 7
Burlington County
Burlington - 1
Columbus - 1
Fort Dix - 1
Whitesbog - 0.5
Camden County
Cherry Hill Township - 0.3
Gibbsboro - 1
Cape May County
Cape May - 5.2
Ocean City - 7.4
Lower Township - 5
Rio Grande - 3.5
Cumberland County
Vineland - 2.6
Gloucester County
no reports yet
Mercer County
Hamilton Township - 1
Trenton Mercer Airport - 1.3
Yardville - 1.4
Ocean County
Barnegat - 0.1
Forked River - 1
Point Pleasant - 0.5
Pennsylvania snow totals ❄️
Philadelphia County
Center City - 1.2
Philadelphia International Airport - 1.8
Berks County
Birdsboro - 1.4
Sinking Spring - 1
Bucks County
Bensalem - 1.5
East Rockhill Township - 1.6
Langhorne - 1.8
Lower Makefield Township - 1
Warminster - 1.5
Chester County
Chesterbrook - 1.5
North Coventry Township - 1.3
Oxford - 1.5
Delaware County
Chelsea - 1
Morton - 1.4
Swarthmore - 1.2
Lehigh County
Macungie - 0.5
Montgomery County
Hatboro - 1.5
New Hanover Township - 1.4
North Wales - 1.9
Northampton County
Bushkill Township - 0.8
Martins Creek - 0.3
Nazareth - 1.2
South Easton - 0.3
Poconos
Hudsondale - 0.8
As always, be sure you have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded so you can track any snow.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.