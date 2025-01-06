People watched Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware turn into winter wonderlands on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, during the first significant snowstorm of the winter season.

The snowfall caused schools to closes, open late or switch to virtual learning and some tricky driving conditions. It also gave kids home from school a chance to sled and have fun in the snow.

As expected, southern parts of the region like southern Delaware and Southernmost New Jersey got the most snow, while the totals are much lower in the Lehigh Valley.

More than half a foot of snow had fallen in parts South Jersey and Delaware by late morning.

So far, one part of Sussex County, Delaware, has the most snow with at least 10 inches on the ground.

Here is a look at updating snow totals -- care of the National Weather Service -- by inches from around the Philadelphia region -- by county -- during the snow that fell on Jan. 6, 2025.

Delaware snow totals ❄️

Kent County

Cheswold - 4.1

Dover - 5.6

Felton - 5.5

Frederica - 6.4

Harrington - 7.3

Hazlettville - 6

Houston - 7

Kenton - 5

Magnolia - 5.1

Milford - 4

Smyrna Landing - 3.2

Woodside - 7

New Castle County

Blackbird - 1.6

Hockessin - 0.4

Glasgow - 1.1

Middletown - 1.5

New Castle County Airport - 0.7

Newark - 0.7

Stockton - 0.9

West Park - 0.7

White Clay Creek - 0.7

Winterthur - 0.4

Worthland - 0.4

Sussex County

Bethany Beach - 4.9

Bethel - 8.3

Bridgeville - 10

Dagsboro - 7

Ellendale - 4.9

Georgetown - 9.5

Lewes - 4.7

Millville - 8.2

Milton - 7

Nassau - 5.4

New Jersey snow totals ❄️

Atlantic County

Atlantic City - 5.5

Atlantic City International Airport - 0.3

Egg Harbor Township - 3.1

Estell Manor - 1.4

Hammonton - 0.3

Margate - 5.5

Somers Point - 2.5

Ventnor City - 7

Burlington County

Burlington - 1

Columbus - 1

Fort Dix - 1

Whitesbog - 0.5

Camden County

Cherry Hill Township - 0.3

Gibbsboro - 1

Cape May County

Cape May - 5.2

Ocean City - 7.4

Lower Township - 5

Rio Grande - 3.5

Cumberland County

Vineland - 2.6

Gloucester County

no reports yet

Mercer County

Hamilton Township - 1

Trenton Mercer Airport - 1.3

Yardville - 1.4

Ocean County

Barnegat - 0.1

Forked River - 1

Point Pleasant - 0.5

Pennsylvania snow totals ❄️

Philadelphia County

Center City - 1.2

Philadelphia International Airport - 1.8

Berks County

Birdsboro - 1.4

Sinking Spring - 1

Bucks County

Bensalem - 1.5

East Rockhill Township - 1.6

Langhorne - 1.8

Lower Makefield Township - 1

Warminster - 1.5

Chester County

Chesterbrook - 1.5

North Coventry Township - 1.3

Oxford - 1.5

Delaware County

Chelsea - 1

Morton - 1.4

Swarthmore - 1.2

Lehigh County

Macungie - 0.5

Montgomery County

Hatboro - 1.5

New Hanover Township - 1.4

North Wales - 1.9

Northampton County

Bushkill Township - 0.8

Martins Creek - 0.3

Nazareth - 1.2

South Easton - 0.3

Poconos

Hudsondale - 0.8

