1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into parked vehicles in Philadelphia: Police

One person is dead, and three other people are injured following a crash in Philadelphia late Friday night, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Red Lion Road around 10:30 p.m. on April 4, 2025.

Police said initial reports found that a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound when the driver lost control while merging lanes. The vehicle then veered into oncoming traffic.

The Camry struck a street sign before colliding with several unoccupied parked vehicles. Police said the impact of the crash trapped the four people in the Camry.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said emergency responders worked to free the individuals from the vehicle. The driver and one passenger were taken to one hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old man, was also taken to that same hospital with critical injuries and severe blood loss. Police said he was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.

Police said another passenger was taken to a different hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, police said.