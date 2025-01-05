Philadelphia

What schools in Philly, Pa., NJ and Del. will close during Monday's snow?

The Philadelphia School District will close all schools on Monday due to the snowstorm

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major winter storm is expected to bring snow to the Philadelphia region, Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware on Monday.

Ahead of the storm, the city announced all Philadelphia School District schools will be closed on Monday.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Chester Upland School District will also close all schools on Monday due to the storm.

Click here throughout the afternoon and night for a full list of school closures and delays across the region.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us