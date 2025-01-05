What schools in Philly, Pa., NJ and Del. will close during Monday's snow?

A major winter storm is expected to bring snow to the Philadelphia region, Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware on Monday.
Ahead of the storm, the city announced all Philadelphia School District schools will be closed on Monday.
The Chester Upland School District will also close all schools on Monday due to the storm.
Click here throughout the afternoon and night for a full list of school closures and delays across the region.
